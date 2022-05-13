ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spickard, MO

Four to graduate from Spickard

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour students will graduate from Spickard R-2 on May...

www.kttn.com

kttn.com

North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University sign Pirates2Griffons Pathway dual admissions agreement

Students taking classes at North Central Missouri College can now experience campus life at Missouri Western State University while completing their associate’s degree at NCMC. North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University have signed a dual admissions agreement called the Pirates2Griffons Pathway. The Pirates2Griffons Pathway allows NCMC...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Trenton R-9 Board of Education votes 4 to 3 to release Trenton R-9 School District Superintendent

It was a split vote when the Trenton R-9 Board of Education decided to terminate the contract with Superintendent Michael Stegman. The action came during an executive session meeting for personnel Friday morning, initially announced by the district office at 4 p.m. Friday. The action is effective as of Wednesday, May 18th which is the final day of school in the Trenton R-9 School District.
TRENTON, MO
Local
Missouri Education
City
Spickard, MO
kq2.com

Lafayette students honor classmate who passed away Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday afternoon, teammates and friends held a balloon release in honor of a Lafayette student who passed away on Friday. The Lafayette soccer team held the balloon release before heading to play in districts Monday night and wanted to make sure to remember their teammate, Elsie Smith.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ SUPERINTENDENT ISSUES STATEMENT FOR CLARIFICATION

Marshall Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher has issued a press release providing clarity surrounding a recent reported incident. “Because a multitude of information and misinformation is being spread throughout the community about recent events involving members of the Marshall High School family, this statement is made to ensure Marshall Public Schools communicates using appropriate and accurate information based on facts, not hearsay. The Board of Education and MPS Administration strongly encourage all Marshall residents to allow the proper procedures to take place so all involved may be represented fairly. To continue conversations based on hearsay and conjecture is not only irresponsible, but will likely hinder the procedures and processes in legal efforts to yield truth and justice. Marshall Public Schools is fully cooperating with the Marshall Police Department to help ensure accuracy, respect for privacy, and protection for all members of the MHS family.”
MARSHALL, MO
kttn.com

Donations for community fireworks display in Trenton now being accepted

While the event itself is seven weeks away, a committee is getting busy raising funds for the 2022 community fireworks display in Trenton which is scheduled for Sunday night July 3rd. The committee of local residents is coordinating the fundraising effort through the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce. Chairperson Diane...
TRENTON, MO
kmmo.com

STUDENTS PROTEST FOR SECOND DAY AT MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL

Police officers were present at Marshal High School for a second straight day of protests by students. A release from MHS Principal Christy Jones and MPS Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher on Thursday, May 12, said, “Today, a small group of Marshall High School students protested the district’s inaction concerning an incident that occurred over the weekend, off school property. The district has no jurisdiction in these types of incidents, but does take seriously the disruption of the educational process within and outside the building, whether during the regular school day, and before or after, and will take the necessary steps to maintain a safe environment for students and adults. The situation was defused by school officials and the Marshall Police Department. No students or adults were injured or in danger at any time. The safety and protection of all students and staff, at all times, is the top priority of MPS administration and Board of Education.”
MARSHALL, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation, he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty-four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of the Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W..
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Meet members of the Trenton Police Department during “Pizza with Police”

Community members can meet with members of the Trenton Police Department during “Pizza with the Police” next week. The event will be held in the Aldersgate Room of the Wesley United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those attending are asked to use the Washington Street entrance.
TRENTON, MO
Education
KMBC.com

Kearney School District ready to respond to overdoses

KEARNEY, Mo. — As the opioid crisis grows among young people in the Kansas City area, a local school district is taking action. KMBC 9 found out how Kearney schools are prepared to respond in a life-or-death situation, and how a crucial tool likely saved a student’s life.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Governor considers changing name of portion of U.S. Highway 169 for football champs

The Missouri House passed House Bill 1738 following Senate passage two days earlier. Included as an amendment was language from House Bill 2821 introduced by Rep. Josh Hurlbert, who represents Missouri House District 12 including Smithville. The language renames a portion of U.S. Highway 169 from Main Street in Smithville north to Missouri Highway VV in Gower as “Championship Way.”
SMITHVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Four Injured In Two Accidents In The Area Counties

Two accidents in the area counties resulted in four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 1:00 pm an accident on Missouri 129 near Green City, a two-vehicle accident left one driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jerold M Robertson of Branson was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital following the accident. The report states Roberston was attempting to pass a tractor, driven by 53-year-old Timothy S Harrelson of Milan. Harrelson had slowed to make a left turn and the tractor was struck by the Robertson vehicle. Harrelson was not injured.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man sentenced to seven year prison term with Missouri Department of Corrections

Trenton resident Jessie Lee Ingraham has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge and admitted to a violation of conditions of probation. In Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, Ingraham was sentenced to a seven-year term with the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance as of March 25th.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Three injured in crash on Highway 65 north of Chillicothe

Three people were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center following an accident early Monday evening four miles north of Chillicothe. The two vehicles were northbound on Highway 65 when a sports utility vehicle turned onto LIV Road 214 and attempted to make a U-turn, traveling into the path and striking the passenger side of a second vehicle. The impact caused the second vehicle, also an SUV, to skid and leave the road, strike a signpost, and overturn.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
1350kman.com

AP: Woman arrested in 2002 Missouri hospital patient’s death

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Authorities say they’ve arrested a former respiratory therapist who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient 20 years ago. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies in northeastern Kansas arrested 41-year-old Jennifer Hall on Thursday evening, under the name Jennifer Semaboye, of Overland Park, Kansas. She was charged this month in the 2002 death of Fern Franco one of nine people who died at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe over several months in 2002. Authorities say Hall worked as a respiratory therapist at the hospital when the patients all died from cardiac collapse. Matthew O’Connor, who has represented Hall in the past, said no evidence exists to connect Hall to the deaths.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Man Injured in Clay County Crash Sunday

A Lathrop man suffered injuries in a Sunday afternoon accident in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on I-35 as a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Camden S. Summers drove southbound. Troopers say Summers traveled off the right side of the road, struck a fence, struck...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

