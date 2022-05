At the end of April, Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim had some interesting things to say about freshman forward Benny Williams. It was his birthday, and Boeheim said of the 6-foot-8 Williams, “We’re very happy to have this young man back. He’s going to shock the world with what he can do. It’s his birthday today and I can tell you we’re so happy Benny Williams is coming back next year.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO