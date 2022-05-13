Man admits to abusing 5-year-old girl who is legally blind in result of her injuries

A Houston man was arrested and charged on Wednesday for violently abusing a 5-year-old girl in July 2020, records show.

Juan Uriostigui admitted to striking a 5-year-old girl multiple times with a belt, his hands, his fists, and a coat hanger.

The child alleged other abuse including being forced to eat out of a dog bowl, being forced to hold her hands above her head for extended periods of time, and being prohibited from eating regular food, records show.

Charging documents also state that the child suffered bilateral subdural hematomas, hemoperitoneum, hematuria, multiple bruising, and left side retinal hemorrhaging, and is now legally blind as a result of her injuries.

The 28-year-old is being held on a $1 million bond, records show.