Flash Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 12:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-13 13:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain cautious when driving in low lying areas...and report any flooded roadways to the emergency operations center (EOC). They will...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 13:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Gulf County in the Panhandle of Florida Southeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Southwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1218 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Callaway, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Callaway, Tyndall Air Force Base, Bayou George, Wetappo, Majette and Cairo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Southeast Johnson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Johnson and east central Washakie Counties through 615 PM MDT At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Hole In The Wall, or 20 miles west of Kaycee, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mayoworth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alachua; Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Alachua County in northern Florida Southwestern Union County in northern Florida Southern Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Suwannee County in northern Florida Southeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Suwannee Springs to near Columbia, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake City, White Springs, Suwannee Springs, Columbia, Fort White, Wellborn, Upland Pines, Providence, Five Points and Watertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. If on or near waterwats, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belle Chasse, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Marrero, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Woodmere, Terrytown, Meraux, Poydras, Estelle and Violet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Tutuila#Flash Flood Warning#Aunuu#12 02 00#Ua Iai Nei Se#Lapataiga Mo Tafega Ma#Le Itula#Aua#Ala Tele Ua Lolo Vaia#Nofoaga#E Ia Ripotia
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL HARPER COUNTY At 328 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anthony, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Anthony, Harper and Danville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Indiana, including the following counties, Orange and Washington. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Campbellsburg, Hardinsburg, Livonia, Saltillo, Claysville, Smedley, Bromer, Rosebud, Prowsville and Becks Mill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 600 AM CDT. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Shawneetown. .Minor flooding is occurring on the Ohio River at Shawneetown through the weekend. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 17.0 feet Wednesday, May 25. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 04:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chautauqua A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Chautauqua County through 530 AM CDT At 456 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Cedar Vale, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sedan, Cedar Vale, Peru, Chautauqua, Elgin, Niotaze and Hale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grand Staircase by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grand Staircase RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...West-southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling into the 9 to 12 percent range Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
KANE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 01:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING Onshore gradients are weakening, with winds gradually falling below advisory level. Some gusts around 40 mph may continue for a few more hours.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Harris, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Schley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattahoochee; Harris; Macon; Marion; Muscogee; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taylor; Webster HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest at 5 to 10 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 497 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Thursday to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph Thursday night through Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling into the 9 to 12 percent range both Thursday and Friday afternoons, with poor overnight recovery. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 02:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 496 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 496 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon and again Tuesday afternoon. For Thursday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...After overnight recovery of 25 to 40 percent, afternoon relative humidity will fall into the 10 to 15 percent range. For Thursday, afternoon relative humidity again falling into the 10 to 15 percent range. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. At 13.0 feet, The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 04:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Carteret; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.2 1 Minor 17/09 AM 3.6 -2.2 1.0 1 None 17/10 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.0 1 Minor 18/10 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None 18/11 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.0 1 Minor 19/11 AM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Schenectady County in east central New York Northeastern Albany County in east central New York South central Saratoga County in east central New York West central Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Clifton Park to Schenectady to Altamont, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Scotia, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands, Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford and Altamont. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-18 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley, especially west of Highway 14. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, NEAR-RECORD HEAT, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY FROM THE NORTHERN HIGH TERRAIN ACROSS THE EASTERN PLAINS DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, NEAR-RECORD HEAT, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Strong west to southwest winds with single digit humidity, near- record hot temperatures, and an unstable airmass will generate several hours of critical fire weather conditions today. A break is expected Wednesday before another round of widepsread strong west to southwest winds, single digit humidity, near-record heat, and unstable conditions return Thursday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Eastern plains from this afternoon into early this evening. Critical conditions are expected again Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West-southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 30 mph today. West-southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...4 to 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southerly wind gusts 50 mph to 60 mph. * WHERE...McClain and Cleveland Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

