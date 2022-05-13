Flash Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, NEAR-RECORD HEAT, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY FROM THE NORTHERN HIGH TERRAIN ACROSS THE EASTERN PLAINS DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, NEAR-RECORD HEAT, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Strong west to southwest winds with single digit humidity, near- record hot temperatures, and an unstable airmass will generate several hours of critical fire weather conditions today. A break is expected Wednesday before another round of widepsread strong west to southwest winds, single digit humidity, near-record heat, and unstable conditions return Thursday. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Eastern plains from this afternoon into early this evening. Critical conditions are expected again Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West-southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 30 mph today. West-southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...4 to 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

CURRY COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO