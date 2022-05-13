ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Worcester: Arizona business owners cannot make own rules

I am writing this to all the business’s in the West Valley.

I was thrilled when our governor dropped the wearing of masks.

Now I still see signs that say “Mask must be worn” or “No mask, no service.” I can understand if some people still prefer to wear a mask in certain situations, but please don’t feel that as a business you have the right to make up your own rules.

I am sure the governor wouldn’t have dropped the mask mandate if he didn’t feel it was safe for our state ... Please, give us the freedom to choose to wear or not to wear a mask.

