Gainesville business paused after mayor, city commissioners test positive for COVID

Three members of the Gainesville City Commission, including the mayor, have tested positive for coronavirus, temporarily pausing some public meetings scheduled for next week.

The officials were in attendance at a housing workshop meeting earlier this week with other members of the community, as well as a gala event last week, which may have resulted in the spreading of the virus.

It's unclear if Thursday's City Commission meeting will be canceled.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe first posted on Twitter Friday afternoon that he tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for COVID. I feel pretty terrible and am isolating," his tweet said.

Poe, who is vaccinated, wore a mask during the most recent in-person city meeting earlier this week.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, Commissioner David Arreola also posted to Facebook that he tested positive for a second time. He also had a breakthough case, as he is fully vaccinated.

"Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID, once again," Arreola wrote. "I started feeling awful symptoms and immediately went home to get tested. I would advise people to watch their symptoms. I probably caught it at either the housing workshop or Equality FL over the weekend. I feel far worse than I did the first time I caught COVID. I feel totally out of sorts. I appreciate all thoughts of healing and help."

Saturday morning, Commissioner Harvey Ward also informed the public he is positive, adding that his symptoms are mild with congestion and cough.

"It is manifesting mostly as a bad cold with me, likely thanks to early-and-often vaccinations," Ward wrote. "Remember when the previous president told us (a minimum of 38 times, linked in comments) that COVID would just go away? I remember.

It’s a virus. It “goes away” when we deprive it of hosts. We’ve never done that. A significant portion of our nation and our community never took it all that seriously, even as it became a top-five cause of death.

Ward acknowledged that he, as well as the majority of others, has become less rigorous about wearing masks in public places. "This is the result," he wrote.

"I’m lucky that for some reason my infection isn’t horrible (at least at this point), but not everyone is," his post continues. "Even my version is keeping me out of commission for days. You do not want this. Please, please please take this seriously."

Though the coronavirus outbreak has slowed significantly since last year, the virus remains active and new strains continue to spread throughout the globe.

Health experts say the best way to limit symptoms and prevent the spread of the virus is to practice social distancing, wear a mask when around others and get vaccinated. In many parts of the country, safety measures have been removed, though some locations in Gainesville continue to require masks when entering a store or resturant.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville business paused after mayor, city commissioners test positive for COVID