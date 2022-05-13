ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even Toni Kroos Thinks Man City's Sergio Aguero Statue Looks More Like Him

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

The statue depicts the moment just after Aguero had scored 93 minutes and 20 seconds into the final game of the 2011/12 season to give City a 3-2 win over QPR.

Manchester City celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their first ever Premier League title win this week.

The club marked the occasion by unveiling a statue of the man who scored City's most famous goal ever on May 13, 2012.

Sergio Aguero was immortalized by a giant artwork outside of the Etihad Stadium.

That famous victory saw Aguero and Co win the EPL on goal difference.

A statue of Sergio Aguero pictured outside of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

Aguero and girlfriend Sofia Calzetti were in Manchester to see the statue unveiled

Aguero's statue shows him swinging his shirt above his head in celebration.

But another detail of the statue, namely its facial features, caught the attention of a lot of fans on Twitter.

Many social media users took time out of their Friday to comment that the statue looked more like Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos than Aguero.

Even Kroos himself could not help but say something.

Kroos quote-retweeted a photo of the statue which had been posted by BBC reporter Simon Stone.

Stone had captioned the picture with the words: "Sergio is here."

Kroos comically responded: "Sure?"

