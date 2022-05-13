ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Week in Texas Politics: Baby formula, vouchers, and Trump's visit to Austin

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe temperature and the political rhetoric increased this...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Protestors continue gathering at Texas Capitol to fight for abortion rights

AUSTIN, Texas - The fight continues for dozens of pro-choice supporters who gathered at the Capitol once again to continue their battle for abortion rights. "The pressure is absolutely vital now for us to stay in the streets, for us to organize, and for us to be extremely prepared to fight for this right," said Griffith.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

The long lasting impact of eviction records in Texas

Texas Appleseed recently released a new report that highlights the long lasting impact of eviction records in Texas. Brett Merfish, the director of Youth Justice, joins Leslie Rangel to talk about how eviction records can keep youth locked out of housing for years.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas primary runoff election: Early voting begins Monday

HOUSTON - Early voting in the Texas primary runoff election begins Monday, May 16. Voters will choose among their chosen party's final two candidates to see who will represent the party in the November election. Out of 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

16-year-old who drove through Texas tornado in red pickup truck joins 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas teen whose truck was flipped by a tornado will help celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Click It or Ticket" at the Texas State Capitol. Riley Leon was driving his pickup truck home after a job interview in March 2022 when he found himself in the middle of a tornado. A storm chaser caught the instance on camera, and the video of Leon's truck being swept away by a tornado went viral.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
fox7austin.com

More record-high temperatures expected across Texas this week

AUSTIN, Texas - New day and week but same weather story. The heat dome has made a home here in Texas so more record highs could be broken this week. The morning clouds will give way to sunshine in a hurry, but the humidity will be low, so it will be more of a dry heat. There will not be much wind to make it feel better in the shade today.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Baby Formula

Comments / 0

Community Policy