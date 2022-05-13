This Week in Texas Politics: Baby formula, vouchers, and Trump's visit to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The fight continues for dozens of pro-choice supporters who gathered at the Capitol once again to continue their battle for abortion rights. "The pressure is absolutely vital now for us to stay in the streets, for us to organize, and for us to be extremely prepared to fight for this right," said Griffith.
AUSTIN, Texas - Abortion advocates from across the Lone Star State are gathering on the steps of the Texas Capitol to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s pending decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The rally is part of a national day of action taking place across the nation. More than...
DALLAS - Early voting is now underway for Texas primary election runoffs. Election Day itself is next Tuesday and will finally determine party candidates for major statewide and congressional races. There are big statewide races on the ballot for next Tuesday’s runoff, but we aren't seeing as much of a...
Texas Appleseed recently released a new report that highlights the long lasting impact of eviction records in Texas. Brett Merfish, the director of Youth Justice, joins Leslie Rangel to talk about how eviction records can keep youth locked out of housing for years.
HOUSTON - Early voting in the Texas primary runoff election begins Monday, May 16. Voters will choose among their chosen party's final two candidates to see who will represent the party in the November election. Out of 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the...
AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas teen whose truck was flipped by a tornado will help celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Click It or Ticket" at the Texas State Capitol. Riley Leon was driving his pickup truck home after a job interview in March 2022 when he found himself in the middle of a tornado. A storm chaser caught the instance on camera, and the video of Leon's truck being swept away by a tornado went viral.
AUSTIN, Texas - With Texas power plants going offline - and ERCOT urging us to conserve energy - the hot weather is already putting a strain on our state's power grid. So what's going on here - and will the grid be able to handle even hotter weather this summer?
ATLANTA - Rosie Axtman feels like she has finally made peace with her weight. The 47-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, hair stylist and mother of 3, who grew up in Brazil, has lost 50 pounds since January, after struggling with the scale for years. "I remember crying and feeling hopeless, because I...
As families start to gather in the coming weeks for high school and college graduation celebrations, power companies are warning about the dangers of releasing balloons into the air. Shiny, metallic balloons, also known as Mylar balloons, have a silvery coating that conducts electricity. If the balloons make contact with...
AUSTIN, Texas - New day and week but same weather story. The heat dome has made a home here in Texas so more record highs could be broken this week. The morning clouds will give way to sunshine in a hurry, but the humidity will be low, so it will be more of a dry heat. There will not be much wind to make it feel better in the shade today.
LEON COUNTY, Texas - The search continues for an inmate who assaulted a bus driver and escaped while on the way to a medical appointment in Leon County on Thursday. Video shows Texas authorities using horse and canine teams on Sunday, May 15. Authorities are offering a reward of $50,000...
LEON COUNTY, Texas - It’s been four days since a convicted murderer being transported on a Texas prison bus was able to remove his handcuffs, cut through a metal door to an armed driver, temporarily take control of the vehicle and flee on foot, according to prison officials. Since...
So far in 2022, Texas residents have lost over $17,000 to fraudulent rental listings. Jason Meza, a senior regional director with the BBB, joins Leslie Rangel to share tips that can stop you from falling victim to a rental scam.
TEXAS - The personal information of almost 2 million Texans who filed claims with the Texas Department of Insurance was exposed and publicly available for nearly three years, according to a state audit released last week. The department said the personal information of 1.8 million workers who have filed compensation...
Comments / 0