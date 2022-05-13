ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast El Paso man who was shot in chest is arrested after being released from UMC

By Times staff report
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
A Northeast El Paso man who was shot in the chest was arrested by police after he was released from a hospital.

At 9:27 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the 4700 block of Guadalupe Drive on a report of a shooting.

Officers met Cesar Isaac Hernandez, 24, who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso for treatment.

Hernandez gave different versions of the shooting to detectives and subsequently declined prosecution in the case, police said in a news release.

He was treated for his injury and was released from the hospital.

However, police discovered that Hernandez had a criminal warrant from New Mexico and he was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail, authorities said. Jail records show he still was being held late Friday afternoon.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

The El Paso Times

