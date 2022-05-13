ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Derecho with winds at 97 mph topples trees and damages roofs across Madison, South Dakota

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago

MADISON — Kathie Lewis had never seen a storm like the one that blew through Madison on Thursday night.

"You could see it coming," she said. Lewis was standing at the window overlooking her front yard when she made the decision that she, her husband and their 3-year-old granddaughter should head for the basement.

"We were just heading down to the basement," she said, when a tree fell into their house. A couple of windows shattered and the branches were hanging into the covered front porch.

They spent the next 30 minutes in the basement before they came upstairs to survey the damage. Since they didn't have power, the group spent the night at Lewis' brother's house five miles outside of town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfRqC_0fdaFDWz00

When Lewis and her husband came back the next morning, the power was back on.

The winds were so strong in Madison that Roy Lindsay, the mayor, said that while the storm wasn't considered a tornado, "it's a twister."

More: 'Unprecedented': 2 dead after widespread winds hit southeastern South Dakota; emergency declaration issued

The National Weather Service clocked a 97 mph wind gust in town on Thursday night.

Lindsay said that during Friday one of their police officers was able to take a drone over town to survey the damage, which included lots of tree damage and damage to roofs.

No one was killed and at least three people were injured, Lindsay said.

Gov. Kristi Noem made a visit to Madison Thursday night after the storm and activated the National Guard to help with cleanup in town, including picking up trees in town and running the tree dump outside of town.

"It's very helpful," Lindsay said, adding there had been a steady stream of vehicles coming in and out of the tree dump.

Multiple city buildings were damaged and Lindsay said part of the new water tank had been damaged as well.

More: Salem starts rebuilding after South Dakota derecho hits town, nursing home: 'Scary but we're alive'

Children played in tree wells under the watchful guide of parents as fallen trees strewed across the Veterans Memorial Park near the river walk.

The Lake County Courthouse was closed as city workers cleaned up a few large split trees. Across the street at the post office, blue metal roofing lay wrapped around poles but the lights were on inside and postal delivery people were out and about.

The Dakota State University campus was closed Friday as crews worked to clean up fallen trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFvii_0fdaFDWz00

A block down from the campus, Pat Bulick surveyed the damage to the home she's lived in since the 1960s and raised her kids. Luckily, only branches had fallen on her roof. Unluckily, the tree in the backyard had been uprooted and leaned across the shed.

"That's just how it goes," she said. "I don't know where to start."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Derecho with winds at 97 mph topples trees and damages roofs across Madison, South Dakota

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER. THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO. ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST...
ENVIRONMENT
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Consumer Protection urges caution in aftermath of severe storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Office of the South Dakota Attorney General through its Consumer Protection Division is urging residents to be vigilant of transient contractor scams following the severe weather the state has encountered. Whether you are working to fix damaged roofs, remove trees, or are...
ENVIRONMENT
Madison Daily Leader

Lake Herman State Park closed due to widespread damage

Three deer crossed the road at Lake Herman State Park on Saturday and District Park Manager John Bame noted another blessing. The deer were enjoying the new foliage to which they had access due to all the downed trees. With extensive damage to the park as a result of Thursday’s...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Residents remain without power days after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota residents are still without power after May 12th’s severe weather. As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s website lists more than thirty-six hundred “member-consumer-owners” that don’t have power. The map shows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Salem, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 semi fire; construction at State Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

EAB found near Crooks, DANR says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emerald ash borer has been found near Crooks in Minnehaha County, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) said. “Potentially impacted ash trees were reported by a landowner,” said Greg Josten, DANR State Forester said in a DANR news release. “Upon inspection, DANR’s Forest Health Team confirmed the presence of EAB pupae in one of the trees.”
CROOKS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Last week’s storm brings new challenges to South Dakota farmers

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Not only are South Dakota farmers struggling with drought conditions this year, but last week’s brutal “Derecho’ wind storm and tornado in the eastern part of the state also brings new challenges to the states leading industry. While the moisture that came...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
more955.com

Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#The Dakota#Roofing
KELOLAND TV

Rainy Tuesday; Stronger storms late week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 16

We’ve started the week with a sunny, pleasant day. With a gentle breeze, we’ve warmed above average into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Tonight we’ll see clouds spread in from the west. With those clouds, we expect to see showers and thundershowers, but probably on the weaker side. With those showers, temperatures will remain in the 50s as an incoming low pressure system producing easterly winds.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Nice today, rain tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s around the region. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well. Overnight, clouds will start to move into the region. Lows will drop down in the 50s. Rain will start to move into the region and linger into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday with highs in the 70s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
dakotanewsnow.com

Crews assessing damage to water tower in Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Brandon says crews are assessing the damage to a water tower that was damaged in Thursday’s storm. The 1.25-million-gallon composite Redwood Water Tower was under construction at the time of the storm. The damage will not disrupt current water...
BRANDON, SD
Mix 97-3

Why You Should NEVER Shower During a Thunderstorm in South Dakota

The state of South Dakota has finally been getting some much-needed rainfall as of late, giving the ground and crops a healthy drink of precipitation. When it's raining outside, most of us stay indoors, however, you may have heard that it's unwise to take a shower during a South Dakota thunderstorm. Is that true, or just a myth?
ENVIRONMENT
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy