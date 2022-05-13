Derecho with winds at 97 mph topples trees and damages roofs across Madison, South Dakota

MADISON — Kathie Lewis had never seen a storm like the one that blew through Madison on Thursday night.

"You could see it coming," she said. Lewis was standing at the window overlooking her front yard when she made the decision that she, her husband and their 3-year-old granddaughter should head for the basement.

"We were just heading down to the basement," she said, when a tree fell into their house. A couple of windows shattered and the branches were hanging into the covered front porch.

They spent the next 30 minutes in the basement before they came upstairs to survey the damage. Since they didn't have power, the group spent the night at Lewis' brother's house five miles outside of town.

When Lewis and her husband came back the next morning, the power was back on.

The winds were so strong in Madison that Roy Lindsay, the mayor, said that while the storm wasn't considered a tornado, "it's a twister."

The National Weather Service clocked a 97 mph wind gust in town on Thursday night.

Lindsay said that during Friday one of their police officers was able to take a drone over town to survey the damage, which included lots of tree damage and damage to roofs.

No one was killed and at least three people were injured, Lindsay said.

Gov. Kristi Noem made a visit to Madison Thursday night after the storm and activated the National Guard to help with cleanup in town, including picking up trees in town and running the tree dump outside of town.

"It's very helpful," Lindsay said, adding there had been a steady stream of vehicles coming in and out of the tree dump.

Multiple city buildings were damaged and Lindsay said part of the new water tank had been damaged as well.

Children played in tree wells under the watchful guide of parents as fallen trees strewed across the Veterans Memorial Park near the river walk.

The Lake County Courthouse was closed as city workers cleaned up a few large split trees. Across the street at the post office, blue metal roofing lay wrapped around poles but the lights were on inside and postal delivery people were out and about.

The Dakota State University campus was closed Friday as crews worked to clean up fallen trees.

A block down from the campus, Pat Bulick surveyed the damage to the home she's lived in since the 1960s and raised her kids. Luckily, only branches had fallen on her roof. Unluckily, the tree in the backyard had been uprooted and leaned across the shed.

"That's just how it goes," she said. "I don't know where to start."

