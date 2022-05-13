Where's good to see when visiting near the West Valley?

Hi! Looking for a great day trip within a couple-hour drive from the West Valley. Everything we want to do is a 4-5 hour drive each way and not ready to invest that kind of time yet. Thought about Tempe Town Lake, but would prefer something more scenic. We’re not hikers, so not looking for that kind of activity. Looking for beauty, something to do, maybe a restaurant or two to choose from. Thanks for your help and suggestions. — Paula Schultz Courtade

Ghosted

I always suggest Goldfield Ghost Town, the boat ride on Canyon Lake and the drive to Tortilla Flat. This can be done in one day if you plan it right. The boat ride does require reservations but it is worth the time. — Norma Thiessen

Steamed

Sedona, Goldfield Ghost Town, Mount Lemmon in Tucson, Dolly Steam Boat at Canyon Lake and there’s a restaurant right next door to it, Desert Botanical Gardens. — Ashh Thompson

Deeper

K artchner Caverns. About two hours and a very interesting cave tour. Beautiful. — Dianna Crossland

Mountainside

.. .You can also go up to Jerome to the haunted hotel there, great restaurant overlooking the Valley. — Brooke EH

Get Bac

San Xavier mission near Tucson is beautiful. I don’t think they are back to doing tours yet but when I went around Easter, the church was open to go into. Maybe keep going down to Tubac for shopping, some cute restaurants and a stop at their museums. — Christine Grace

Enjoyable

Verde Canyon Railroad in Clarkdale just past Cottonwood. It’s about a two-hour drive to get there. The train ride is very enjoyable along the Verde River. You do need reservations. — Calvin Hazlewood

Crossed

Take 89A up through Yarnell and into Prescott. The Granite Mountain memorial hike is awesome. If Catholic or Christian in general the hike through the stations of the cross is nice. And you can turn back at any point. — Ryan Gielow