Alex Verdugo is not in the Red Sox lineup on Saturday after taking a foul ball of his right foot in Friday’s 7-1 win over the Rangers at Globe Field. It happened in the sixth inning against Rangers starter Dane Dunning. Verdugo was able to remain in the game and even laced an RBI double in the same at-bat. He was, however, seen limping after getting to second base and was pinch-hit for by Bobby Dalbec an inning later.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO