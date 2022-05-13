ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

UT Arlington graduate paving the way in studies on stuttering

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristine Abasi is graduating from UT Arlington this year and...

www.fox7austin.com

More Texas school districts move to four-day week amid teacher shortage

CHICO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Friday was one of the last days some students will be in school, not just this school year, but maybe for every year going forward. More Texas school districts are changing their schedules next year to four-day weeks, seeing it as a way to retain overworked staff and possibly attract new talent in the midst of a teacher shortage.
dallasfreepress.com

A soccer field in the community, but not for the community

On a recent balmy evening, Los Altos neighbors were outside enjoying almost every aspect of West Dallas’ Benito Juarez Parque de Heroes. A woman walked her dog on the loop trail while a man rode his bicycle. A father and son tossed a football back and forth on the grassy lawn next to the playground, where children climbed under their parents’ watch. Young men shot hoops at the basketball court.
fox7austin.com

Cycling community mourns loss of 25-year-old Moriah Wilson

Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson was identified as the victim in the May 11 shooting at a home on Maple Avenue near East 17th Street. According to cycling magazine Velo, Wilson was in Texas ahead of Saturday's Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was a favorite to win.
HICO, TX
fox4news.com

Repo man shot while trying to repossess car: Arlington police

ARLINGTON, Texas - A man repossessing a car in Arlington was shot, and police are looking for the shooter. Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was hooking up a car at an apartment complex on Alexis Avenue near 360 and Green Oaks Boulevard on Monday around noon. It is not clear if there was a confrontation before the shooting.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Kendrick Lamar's latest music video features iconic North Texas locations

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - You may recognize a few iconic North Texas locations in Kendrick Lamar's latest music video.The Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning rapper shot half of the 'N95' video in Fort Worth. Since it was released on Saturday, it's been viewed more than seven million times.It was a fun surprise for eagle-eyed fans to spot four different Cowtown backdrops: the Fort Worth Water Gardens, the Renzo Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden."They came here on August 17, 2020 and spent a day here at...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Resident Wins $1 Million in Texas Lottery Scratch-Off

A Fort Worth resident just became an "Instant Millionaire." The winner claimed a prize of $1 million prize after playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #123, located at 1840 Eastchase Parkway, in Fort Worth. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.
FORT WORTH, TX
DFW Community News

Welcome to Cedar Hill!

Welcome to Cedar Hill! We're so glad you're here. Come learn more about your city and the programs and services available to you. Enjoy a tour around town and explore our parks and trails, learn a little history and get engaged with other Cedar Hill residents!
CEDAR HILL, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: 8 Best Burgers in Denton County

Local Pint | 2750 Churchill Drive #170, Flower Mound TX 75022. This award-winning burger has been named the Best in Denton County for 2021. It’s made with an 8-ounce CAB burger and comes topped with a creme de brie and their signature Bacon Onion Jam. You can order it with a side of their tots or fries and one of their 48 beers and ciders on tap.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Death of Texas country music legend leads this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Country music icon and Gilley's co-founder Mickey Gilley passes away at 86. A country music icon has passed away. Mickey Gilley, the singer-songwriter whose career spanned more than 50 years, died surrounded by his family on May 7, according to Pasadena mayor Jeff Wagner. He was 86.
DALLAS, TX

