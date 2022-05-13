UT Arlington graduate paving the way in studies on stuttering

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - You may recognize a few iconic North Texas locations in Kendrick Lamar's latest music video.The Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning rapper shot half of the 'N95' video in Fort Worth. Since it was released on Saturday, it's been viewed more than seven million times.It was a fun surprise for eagle-eyed fans to spot four different Cowtown backdrops: the Fort Worth Water Gardens, the Renzo Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden."They came here on August 17, 2020 and spent a day here at...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO