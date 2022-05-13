MSCO to issue warrant for mistakenly released inmate

YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S SEARCHING FOR MISSING 74-YEAR-OLD MAN LAST SEEN HIKING FRIDAY AFTERNOON. YCSO continues to search for a missing 74-year-old Prescott Valley hiker last seen in Wood Chute trailhead on Mingus Mountain near FS 102 Friday morning. Donald Hayes called his wife that afternoon to say he and his dog Ranger were lost but he wasn’t sure where. YCSO Forest Patrol was able to contact Mr. Hayes Friday around 2 p.m. on his cell phone but he stated that he did not want to wait for a rescue and that he was “continuing down a ravine”. He stated he was unsure of what ravine, but told Forest Patrol he thought he was moving northwest and saw Williamson Valley. He also said he still had food and water and was turning his phone off to save the battery. There has been no further communication with him, and efforts to use GPS through his cell phone have been unsuccessful.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO