ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

MSCO to issue warrant for mistakenly released inmate

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it's working to issue an arrest warrant for an inmate that was mistakenly released Thursday morning....

www.abc15.com

Comments / 1

Related
actionnews5.com

Inmate mistakenly released from jail after ‘fooling’ officers, sheriff reports

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities are investigating how an inmate could have mistakenly been released from their custody on Thursday. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reports Anthony Pena was booked into jail for failing to appear in court and drug charges. His bond was set at $250, and he was put in the minimum security general population area.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Inmate death probed in Tucson; in-custody death in Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Kingman are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect while he was in the custody of Bullhead City officers who were transporting him to the Mohave County jail. Bullhead City police said Friday that a 35-year-old man who was arrested...
KINGMAN, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Pena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msco#Possiblee#Mcso
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix residents killed in apparent murder-suicide, police say

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that took place on the morning of May 15. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says officers responded to a home near 8th Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. That's where they found Mary Ousley, 68, and Bobby Ousley, 57, dead.
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO Needs Your Help Locating A Missing Hiker NOW

YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S SEARCHING FOR MISSING 74-YEAR-OLD MAN LAST SEEN HIKING FRIDAY AFTERNOON. YCSO continues to search for a missing 74-year-old Prescott Valley hiker last seen in Wood Chute trailhead on Mingus Mountain near FS 102 Friday morning. Donald Hayes called his wife that afternoon to say he and his dog Ranger were lost but he wasn’t sure where. YCSO Forest Patrol was able to contact Mr. Hayes Friday around 2 p.m. on his cell phone but he stated that he did not want to wait for a rescue and that he was “continuing down a ravine”. He stated he was unsure of what ravine, but told Forest Patrol he thought he was moving northwest and saw Williamson Valley. He also said he still had food and water and was turning his phone off to save the battery. There has been no further communication with him, and efforts to use GPS through his cell phone have been unsuccessful.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen arrested for allegedly accidently shooting 17-year-old in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon following a fatal shooting in Phoenix, authorities said. The suspect, whose name will not be released, was booked for manslaughter, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3 p.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
12news.com

Phoenix 8th-grader assaulted in possible hate crime

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department Bias Crimes Unit is investigating after an 8th-grade boy was allegedly assaulted and called a racial slur. It happened on April 9, and police have not made an arrest. “I think it just takes time and it takes time to replay. I didn’t...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa gas station shooting suspect arrested after weeks-long search

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police arrested the man they say shot and killed another man at a Mesa gas station late last month. Officers say they found 20-year-old Adam Gomez near Main Street and Extension Road on Friday and arrested him. Police said they were looking for Gomez...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for four armed robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for four suspects in an armed robbery that happened in Pima County last month. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the four robbed the AM/PM located at 2891 W. Valencia Road early in the morning on April 18. One of...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy