Jason Aldean had to stop his car on the side of the road in Florida and get out when his wife had a mishap with one of her favorite hats. Brittany posted a video of her husband getting out of the vehicle and chasing her hat that flew out the window down the road. She captioned the clip on Instagram, “We had the windows down, enjoying the Florida weather. I saw a dolphin and got excited… and just like that, my hat flew out the window. Jase asked me if he should turn around. I said no… I could get another one. (Knowing how much I love that little cheetah bucket hat, he turned around) I really am a lucky gal, and lesson learned.”

