Riders, drivers and officials agree: GoZone training may need an upgrade

As complaints continue to swirl in the community about unsafe driving from GoZone drivers, support could be growing among DCTA officials — and the drivers themselves — for an overhaul of Via Transportation’s training system.

For the Denton County Transportation Authority, driver safety for the GoZone rideshare service has been tough to evaluate. That’s because New York-based Via Transportation, the contractor that provides the service, reports only incidents such as collisions or other accidents. Rider feedback gets considered on a case-by-case basis.

A look across social media turns up numerous complaints of poor driving that haven’t resulted in an accident, and therefore aren’t formally reported. Examples could range from a GoZone driver running a stop sign or turning out of a non-turn lane.

Those complaints are nothing new; they’ve been around since the program’s inception last fall, and detractors of the service have oft cited poor driving as a reason it isn’t effective. In December, then-DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez said he expected a drop-off in accidents and driving issues as drivers became more familiar with the area.

Recently, though, the complaints have evolved into more than just anecdotes on Twitter and Facebook. The issue has gained steam at DCTA board meetings, primarily with Denton representative Alison Maguire. At March’s board meeting, she said a GoZone ride she took to the meeting that morning was riddled with unsafe driving and unsure directions. Her conclusion was that drivers “need more training than they’re receiving right now.”

Via’s training

According to a written statement from Via Transportation spokesperson Sara-Jessica Dilks, the company uses an “extensive onboarding program” for drivers prior to them serving rides.

“The onboarding process includes required content related to safe driving, service design and policies, app functionality, customer service tips, access to Via Live Support, COVID-19 safety protocols, disability awareness and sensitivity, anti-discrimination policies, and drug and alcohol testing requirements,” Dilks wrote.

Drivers also need to pass “criminal background and motor vehicle record checks in accordance with state regulations.”

But at least one GoZone driver thinks the training isn’t enough and says it has led to difficulty for drivers as they start with the service.

Jasmine Willis, a former Lyft driver, started with GoZone as part of the initial batch of drivers. She said the training started last summer, prior to the program’s launch in September, but she didn’t find the process satisfactory.

Buy Now Former GoZone driver Jasmine Willis was “disaffiliated” from the service in late April, after this photo was taken, due to social media posts she made about her work. “If the drivers themselves are having issues, let’s be real here, it’s going to continue to be a problem,” she said. Jeff Woo/DRC

“They don’t provide you optimal training,” Willis said in an interview last month. “They have some guy call you to do some onboarding.”

Willis said that onboarding takes place on a Zoom call and aims to teach drivers how to use the GoZone app before they start taking shifts, among other policy aspects. However, she said her onboarding didn’t exactly match up with the app, and that she’s had to help other drivers who are confused upon just starting out. She said she believes the current training process contributes to poor driving.

“All of us [drivers] come up with the same consensus, that they need to be having people shadow before they put them out on the platform,” Willis said. “Yes, I’ve seen drivers stop in the middle of the road. Yes, I’ve seen drivers driving with their phone in their hands, because there’s no phone holder.”

Willis criticized numerous aspects of the GoZone driver experience. She said communication is a big issue because drivers typically go through overseas support instead of speaking directly with local Via representatives. She said she also believes hiring needs to be tightened up, with stricter background checks and an emphasis on hiring local drivers who are more familiar with the area.

Willis has taken to social media as somewhat of an advocate for other drivers, making several posts in the past month about the struggles they face using the platform. In late April, she was “disaffiliated” from the service for that very reason, according to an email from Via support.

“Unfortunately, we received a report that you posted unprofessional and defamatory comments on a social media site,” reads the email. “Unprofessional behavior, including inappropriate comments on social media about the Denton service or Via Platform, can negatively affect riders’ experience with the service.”

But Willis, who said Friday that she still hasn’t received any screenshots of what she posted that caused her to be let go, disagrees that she was negatively affecting riders’ experiences.

“Nothing I said was false,” Willis said. “All I did was share my experience. … If the drivers themselves are having issues, let’s be real here, it’s going to continue to be a problem. You can go to any Denton group and see the complaints about GoZone, so it’s not just me.”

DCTA and Via

At last month’s board meeting, Via representatives talked about the training process. Presenter Ari Luks said drivers don’t have to take any sort of defensive driving course to operate in the service, but that Via communicates with GoZone drivers who receive certain types or amounts of driving complaints. In some cases, he said, they also can be suspended.

Maguire didn’t find that process adequate.

Alison Maguire

“I would love to see us taking a proactive approach,” Maguire said. “It’s sort of my opinion that anybody who is driving professionally should be receiving some sort of training, whether it’s the type of defensive driving course … or some other type of training course.”

Maguire expanded on her concerns when she was reached by phone Thursday, saying she isn’t comfortable with Via’s approach of just dealing with complaints on a case-by-case basis.

“If we’re going to be providing public funds to a company to put our residents in their vehicles, they have a responsibility to train their drivers in safe, professional driving practices,” Maguire said. “The folks driving them need to demonstrate they have the skills necessary to keep our residents safe.”

Maguire’s concerns don’t stop at training. She also wants to know more about the background check process for hiring, which she said hasn’t been made clear. Additionally, she said more can be done to evaluate drivers once they’re out on the roads.

“I think there’s a lot of things we could be doing that we’re not doing,” Maguire said. “I don’t see any reason why Via couldn’t develop functionality that would allow a supervisor to follow a GoZone driver’s route [and evaluate their driving].”

Maguire said she’ll likely continue to bring those issues up at board meetings, though she said the contract with Via will ultimately decide how much agency DCTA has in the process.

“I don’t know DCTA can necessarily force Via to take additional steps to provide improved training,” Maguire said. “That being said, the folks at Via have been very receptive to our inputs. … I think they have a lot of motivation to take this input — whether it’s coming from the board or the community — to take it seriously, even though they’re not contractually required to.”