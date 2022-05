The hit VH1 reality show Couples Retreat is back for another season as celebrity couples get a change of scenery and the help of specialists to try and repair, or improve, their relationships away from the comfort of their homes and usual surroundings. Couples Retreat Season 2, Episode 1 premieres tonight on Monday, May 16, at 9 p.m. with a live broadcast on VH1.

