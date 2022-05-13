ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Spring Park Tales: Thinking green, keeping it clean

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Parents and children were able to enjoy books, songs and art activities at Malibu Bluffs Park last month in celebration of Earth Day.

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers listened to stories narrated by the Malibu Library children’s librarian, created an art activity, and enjoyed a complimentary snack.

The Malibu Community Service Department in partnership with the Malibu Library provided a month of outdoor activities the whole family was able to participate in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N09ci_0fdaCOQ100
Jessie Schweit reads a book called ‘Earth Day Everyday,’ at the Park Tales event in Malibu on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zB2CR_0fdaCOQ100
Around 30 parents and children attended the Park Tales event on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFUNb_0fdaCOQ100
Around 30 parents and children attended the Park Tales event on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUinS_0fdaCOQ100
Around 30 parents and children attended the Park Tales event on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCXk7_0fdaCOQ100
Around 30 parents and children attended the Park Tales event on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhyFc_0fdaCOQ100
Around 30 parents and children attended the Park Tales event on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCFNk_0fdaCOQ100
Around 30 parents and children attended the Park Tales event on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04P9fI_0fdaCOQ100
Around 30 parents and children attended the Park Tales event on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu Outreach Librarian Amy Trulock said the event went well taking place outdoors.

“It’s a gorgeous day to celebrate Earth Day and hear some stories about our Earth and do a recycling art project with these families and family being able to come out and work together with the parks and library together,” Trulock said. “Having events outside is a nice way to come together and come back to normal.”

Jessie Schweit works at the Westlake Village Children Library and read to the children at the Park Tales event in Malibu on April 21.

Advertisement

After the read, sing and dance along, a table of crafts was waiting for the children to glue, tape, and create.

Parent and Calabasas resident Johanna Domenig and her 3-year-old daughter Gigi, attended the Parks Tale event. Domenig is familiar with Malibu growing up near Zuma Beach.

“We come every month when the library puts these events on and we look forward to coming out and being a part of the community,” Domenig said. “We’re really grateful that events are returning now and we look forward to many more.”

The next Spring Park Tales is on Thursday, May 26, starting at 10 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. For more information visit, malibucity.org/calendar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NXBs_0fdaCOQ100
Around 30 parents and children attended the Park Tales event on April 21. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The post Spring Park Tales: Thinking green, keeping it clean appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

Related
The Malibu Times

Celebrity-attended Malibu gala fundraiser celebrates mothers

A long line of cars waiting for valets on Pacific Coast Highway signaled a return to pre-pandemic life in Malibu — springtime fundraisers are back. The nonprofit Best Buddies’ Celebrating Mothers event was the perfect gala to usher in the season.  At the gorgeous La Villa Contenta estate, 350 people gathered to raise money for […] The post Celebrity-attended Malibu gala fundraiser celebrates mothers appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Los Angeles-based artist debuts first solo exhibition in Malibu

Artist Lindsey Price debuted her first solo exhibition “Transcendental Spheres,” in Malibu earlier this month. The Los Angeles-based artist was given the option of showing at a gallery in Beverly Hills or Malibu, and she chose Malibu. ​​“’Transcendental Spheres’ is about envisioning a better future,” Price said on Art Plugged. “When ART IS approached me about […] The post Los Angeles-based artist debuts first solo exhibition in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Poetry Summit: Calling all Creatures, a variety of performances and visual arts

The Malibu Library Speaker Series and the City of Malibu present this year’s annual Poetry Summit: Calling all Creatures, a variety of performances and visual arts. The event will include live poetry, music, dance, art include and poetry read by Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie on Saturday, May 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. […] The post Poetry Summit: Calling all Creatures, a variety of performances and visual arts appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Society
Malibu, CA
Society
The Malibu Times

Calendar of events

SATURDAY, MAY 14 MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES All Malibu community members are invited to join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for an afternoon of live poetry, music, dance, and art at “Calling All Creatures,” the city’s Annual Poetry Summit on Saturday, May 14, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Malibu City Hall’s Civic Theater. The […] The post Calendar of events appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Unexpected change made at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station

In an unforeseen move, Lt. Jennifer Seetoo has been promoted to captain of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. The well-regarded 22-year veteran had filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department claiming sexual harassment and gender discrimination at the department after she was denied an earlier promotion in 2019.  Seetoo was given what’s […] The post Unexpected change made at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Public Safety Panel Prepares for Summer

Public Safety Manager Susan Dueñas presented the Sheriff’s Department proposal for the 2022 Summer Enforcement Team deployment and are also interviewing for a new fire safety liaison. Gabriel Etcheverry was hired in September 2021 and is one of the current fire safety liaisons in Malibu.  “We’re down to the final interviews for the new fire […] The post Public Safety Panel Prepares for Summer appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Brush Fire in Westlake Village and Carlisle no current threat to Malibu

The City of Malibu is monitoring a brush fire in Westlake Village Westlake Blvd and Carlisle. No current threat to Malibu as of 1:17 p.m. The LA County Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department are responding. According to the VCFD, fire is approx. 1/4 acre. As of 1:11 p.m., crews have hose lines around […] The post Brush Fire in Westlake Village and Carlisle no current threat to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Dance#Zuma Beach#The Malibu Library#Tmt
The Malibu Times

Portrait painting at Malibu Bluffs Park returns after pandemic

For centuries, the Sight Size Method is a technique used by artists to construct realistic drawings. It has been used to teach anyone with any amount of drawing experience how to paint.  Light is also a significant part of portrait painting. Using natural light can help artists capture shadows and produce a real-life painting. At […] The post Portrait painting at Malibu Bluffs Park returns after pandemic appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Realtors invest in Community Educational Organizations

Members of the Malibu Association of REALTORS (MAR) make it a priority to continue their support of diverse local educational organizations. Education remains in the forefront of their generous annual giving.  A donation of $1,000 was given to the Topanga Enrichment Program (TEP) which supports educational opportunities to students at Topanga Elementary Charter School. Donations […] The post Realtors invest in Community Educational Organizations appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Restoring Malibu beaches, one volunteer at a time

To close out Earth Day celebrations, around 50 volunteers, some from Malibu Middle and High schools, volunteered on Saturday, April 30, for a Malibu Living Shoreline Project (MLSP) organized by the Bay Foundation Dume Restoration, which aims to restore approximately three acres of sandy beach and dune habitat at Zuma Beach and Point Dume Beach.  This […] The post Restoring Malibu beaches, one volunteer at a time appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The following incidents were reported between April 19 to April 25

4/19 Burglary A property on Broad Beach Road was broken into and multiple items from the home were stolen. The items are estimated to value between $4,000 and $5,000. The damage to the door was estimated to cost $300 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.  4/20 Burglary A vehicle parked near […] The post The following incidents were reported between April 19 to April 25 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Malibu Times

An evening of art and perception

The Malibu Arts Commission had their opening reception at the Malibu City Gallery at Malibu City Hall for “Malibu Perception,” a photography exhibition featuring five local artists. Members of the community and members of the City Council attended the reception and had the opportunity to share, inspire and contribute to conversations surrounding photographs taken throughout […] The post An evening of art and perception appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Paws with a cause

The Malibu Farmers Market 6th annual Paws Have A Cause Event sponsored by the Cornucopia Foundation, Irene Palmer, and The Agency took place on Sunday, May 1st. A magical, heart-warming event where 25 furry friends found their forever homes. If you’d like to get involved with future events, you can message @malibufarmersmarket on Instagram. The post Paws with a cause appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

City Council holds first in-person meeting since March 2020, but will go virtual again

After over two years, the Malibu City Council met on Monday for the long-awaited in-person City Council meeting the community has anticipated. The last in-person City Council meeting was on March 9, 2020. The meeting was attended by members of the public; however, the council voted on April 26 to return via zoom starting May 23, […] The post City Council holds first in-person meeting since March 2020, but will go virtual again appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Dolphin Charitable Foundation celebrates 32 years

The Dolphin Award winners for 2021 received their awards on Sunday by the Malibu Dolphin Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit organization founded by the former owners of The Malibu Times, Arnold and Karen York. Among those who attended the ceremony were the recipients, community members, some who were also former Dolphin winners, and the Malibu City Council […] The post Malibu Dolphin Charitable Foundation celebrates 32 years appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

One person rescue on Stunt Road

At around 11 p.m. last night, the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle that drove off the side of a cliff on Stunt Road and Cold Fire Road. When units arrived they found one vehicle approximately 150 feet down a cliff. The 19-year-old male teen was rescued and reported […] The post One person rescue on Stunt Road appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Charmlee Wilderness Park: an outdoor adventure

On a foggy morning, a group of early birds tightened their hiking boots for a 9 a.m. hike at Charmlee Wilderness Park. Although the morning was cloudy, hikers were led through the wide-open trails while taking in the history, landscape, and views of the Pacific Ocean.  Located on Encinal Canyon Road and over 532 acres […] The post Charmlee Wilderness Park: an outdoor adventure appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu property owners experiencing fire insurance hikes

Three and a half years after the Woolsey Fire, some Malibu residents are seeing massive increases of their fire policy premiums from their insurance companies, including the state’s own Fair Plan.  A Malibu condo complex saw its total insurance premiums go from $140,773 per year to $694,405. A homeowner in Corral Canyon had hers jump […] The post Malibu property owners experiencing fire insurance hikes appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Vehicle vs motorcycle crash leaves one person dead near Leo Carrillo State Beach

According to Highway Patrol, the crash involving a vehicle and motorist happened around 4:19 p.m. on PCH north of Mulholland Highway, near Leo Carrillo State Beach. According to CBS Los Angeles, CHP officer Stephan Brandt said the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.  Around 4:37 p.m. the Malibu Public Safety released […] The post Vehicle vs motorcycle crash leaves one person dead near Leo Carrillo State Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
394
Followers
355
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy