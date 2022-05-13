Bike Month Events Kick Into Gear This Weekend In Edmond

Apartment rents in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Austin, Texas, over the last year have soared more than 100%, reflecting a broader surge in the cost of housing. Yet in a handful of U.S. cities that are bucking the trend, rental costs are actually falling. As of April, rents had dropped almost 12% from a year ago for one-bedroom units in Baltimore, Maryland, and Cleveland, Ohio, according to a new study from Rent.com. During that same period, prices also fell about 11% in Toledo, Ohio; 10% in Kansas City, Missouri, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and more than 9% in Indianapolis, Indiana.Other cities where rents...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO