JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was sent to investigate a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of the America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were sent to the motel at about 8:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. There was no information about the suspected shooter.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO