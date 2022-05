George MacKay “K-Bo” Drake, Sr., 87, of Dunnellon, FL, went to the Lord Thursday, May 12th, 2022, after having a “larger than life” presence on earth. “Let the Bird Fly” as he would say. K or K-Bo knew no stranger and treated all with love, loved telling stories and was a terrific joke teller. He had such a positive outlook and would find humor in any situation. He was a wonderful husband to his wife, Scottie, and a loving father and grandfather. He was born on September 21st, 1934, in Ocala to his parents Trusten Polk Drake, Jr. and Annie MacKay Drake.

