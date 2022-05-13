ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ryan Switzer earns minicamp invite with Carolina Panthers

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8mtQ_0fdaBwxA00

Former UNC football wide receiver Ryan Switzer is getting another shot to impress at the NFL level.

Switzer earned a tryout spot by being invited to the Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp, the team announced on Friday. He joins a long list of players at the rookie minicamp including draft picks Ikem Ekwonu and Matt Corral.

The receiver was a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft and was then traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. He was on the move again, when he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Switzer has spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns but missed all of last season being on injured reserve with a foot injury.

In 41 career games, Switzer has 50 receptions for 320 yards and a touchdown. He also has a punt return for a touchdown in his career.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

