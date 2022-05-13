ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Seconds of Summer Navigate Heartbreak in ‘Me, Myself & I’: Watch Video

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

Just days after unveiling their newest single, “Me, Myself & I,” 5 Seconds of Summer dropped the accompanying music video on Friday (May 13).

The clip finds the foursome performing the song in an empty warehouse, they sing the heartbreaking lyrics, “Bulls—, I feed myself / Me and my selfish appetite / I did not need your help / Now it’s just me, myself and I.”

“Me, Myself & I” is the third single from 5SOS5 , following previous tracks “Take My Hand” and “Complete Mess.”

As for what to expect from the record, Luke Hemmings said it’s the band’s most introspective work to date. “The album is definitely very introspective. I think like a lot of people in the last couple years, the only way to look was inward. Well, for us anyway,” he told Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music 1. “And lyrically looking into, I don’t know, everything that happened to us was a big topic. And not doing this every day and being on the road was a different experience for us. And the whole album is, for me, the most introspective, the most lyrically, if I can say beautiful and … I don’t know. There’s just so much heart in it.”

5SOS5 will be released independently via BMG on Sept. 23. A deluxe CD and digital version of the album will have a total of 19 tracks , which the band revealed on Tuesday (May 10); the album is available for pre-order now .

Watch the “Me, Myself & I” music video below.

Comments / 0

Billboard

Kendrick Lamar Drops Striking New ‘N95’ Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Kendrick Lamar has shared an explosive music video for his new song “N95.” On Saturday (May 14), the 34-year-old superstar rapper dropped the second visual from his just-released fifth album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The powerful clip, directed by Lamar and Dave Free, opens with the phrase “This S— Hard” flashing across the screen in red capital letters. From there, the rapper is seen hovering in a Jesus-like crucifix pose over crashing ocean waves while a young child looks on from the beach. The three-and-a-half minute video alters from color to black-and-white,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

Billboard

