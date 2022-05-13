5 Seconds of Summer Navigate Heartbreak in ‘Me, Myself & I’: Watch Video

Click here to read the full article.

Just days after unveiling their newest single, “Me, Myself & I,” 5 Seconds of Summer dropped the accompanying music video on Friday (May 13).

The clip finds the foursome performing the song in an empty warehouse, they sing the heartbreaking lyrics, “Bulls—, I feed myself / Me and my selfish appetite / I did not need your help / Now it’s just me, myself and I.”

“Me, Myself & I” is the third single from 5SOS5 , following previous tracks “Take My Hand” and “Complete Mess.”

As for what to expect from the record, Luke Hemmings said it’s the band’s most introspective work to date. “The album is definitely very introspective. I think like a lot of people in the last couple years, the only way to look was inward. Well, for us anyway,” he told Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music 1. “And lyrically looking into, I don’t know, everything that happened to us was a big topic. And not doing this every day and being on the road was a different experience for us. And the whole album is, for me, the most introspective, the most lyrically, if I can say beautiful and … I don’t know. There’s just so much heart in it.”

5SOS5 will be released independently via BMG on Sept. 23. A deluxe CD and digital version of the album will have a total of 19 tracks , which the band revealed on Tuesday (May 10); the album is available for pre-order now .

Watch the “Me, Myself & I” music video below.