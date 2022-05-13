ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Butte County firefighters stop small grass fire north of Wicks Corner on Friday

By Adam Robinson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning north of Wicks Corner on Friday morning. Butte County's CAL FIRE...

Vegetation fire 100% contained after burning just under 2 acres in Durham

DURHAM, Calif. — CAL FIRE stopped a vegetation fire burning just under two acres in the Durham area on Monday. According to CAL FIRE in Butte County, their crews responded to grass burning at a slow rate of spread near Stanford Lane just before 1 p.m. The fire was estimated to be burning around two acres.
2 vehicles crash into fence along Highway 99 in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Two vehicles have left the roadway and crashed into the Wittmeier Auto Center car lot fence off of Highway 99 in Chico. The crash happened just before noon in the northbound lanes of the highway, just north of the Skyway on-ramp. A Subaru SUV was on its...
4 men overdose at Northern California park, 2 die

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say four men were found unconscious at a park in Northern California and two of them died likely from drug overdoses. The Chico Police Department and the Chico Fire Department responded to Community Park Sunday after receiving several calls about four men who were unconscious and turning blue. Chico Police Lt. Omar Pena said in a statement that officials found the men in distress and began CPR and also gave them multiple doses of Narcan, an overdose antidote. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two men were taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.
4 men overdose at park in Chico, 2 dead

CHICO, Butte County — Four men were found unconscious at a park in Northern California and two of them died likely from drug overdoses, police said.The Chico Police Department and the Chico Fire Department responded to Community Park Sunday after receiving several calls about four men who were unconscious and turning blue, Chico Police Lt. Omar Pena said in a statement.Officials found the men in distress and began CPR and also gave them multiple doses of Narcan, an overdose antidote. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Pena said.The two other men were taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.Officials asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police."With skyrocketing overdose deaths in Butte County, the Chico Police Department is committed to investigating these incidents and working alongside our regional partners to identify those who push this poison into our communities," the statement said.
[UPDATE]Vegetation Fire Flares Up After Vehicles Collide Near the Intersection of Hwy 101 and Ukiah’s Talmage Road

Around 5:22 p.m., scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicated a two-vehicle collision occurred near the intersection of Highway 101 and Ukiah’s Talmage Road. The vehicles ended up in the center divider tangled in wire where the Incident Commander is reporting a 20’x50′ grass...
Airplane crash at Chico Municipal Airport Sunday

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Fire and Police and Butte EMS responded to an airplane crash at the Chico Municipal Airport on Sunday at around 2:57 p.m. An investigation revealed that the front landing gear had failed. There were no injuries, according to the Chico Fire Department. The plane has been...
Firefighters at scene of vegetation fire in Hamilton City

Hamilton City, Calif. — CAL FIRE is currently at the scene of a vegetation fire in Glenn County. Glenn County dispatch told KRCR they received the first calls for this incident around Noon on Saturday. The fire is located between SR 32 and County Road VV, according to dispatch.
Single Vehicle Overturns on North End of the Willits Bypass

As of 3:10 p.m., scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a single vehicle has overturned on the north end of the Willits Bypass on Highway 101. The vehicle reportedly flipped over and came to rest in the southbound lane against the embankment. The Incident...
Homeless campfire in Chico Saturday night

CHICO, Calif, - The Chico Fire Department extinguished a homeless campfire in Chico on Saturday night. Chico Fire told Action News Now that when crews arrived on scene two tents were on fire in a homeless camp off of Hazel and 9th Street. Crews were able to keep the fire...
Homeless people living out of RVs don't know where to move next

CHICO, Calif. - Time is running out for homeless people living in tents or parking on Chico City property. Outreach and engagement have been out at Lower Bidwell Park, Annie’s Glen and Downtown Chico for the past two weeks evaluating homeless people to determine if the Pallet Shelter or Torres Shelter site may be a good fit for them.
4 people suffer suspected drug overdoses in Chico park, leaving 2 dead, police say

CHICO, Calif. — Overdose deaths and hospitalizations in Butte County are skyrocketing, and officials suspect that four more people fell victim to this epidemic on Sunday. Just before 1:30 p.m. on May 15, the Chico Police Department received reports that there were several unresponsive people passed out at Community Park in South Chico.
Arrest made after fatal Tehama County crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A woman from Cottonwood was arrested for vehicular manslaughter on Friday night following a head-on crash that left two people with major injuries and another dead. CHP said the first collision occurred around 2:55 p.m. on May 13 on State Route 99E at Singer Creek...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdoses at Chico's Community Park

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are investigating two suspected drug overdose deaths at Community Park after several people were found unconscious and not breathing. The incident was reported Sunday just before 1:30 p.m. Police found four people in distress at Community Park on Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Parkway. Emergency...
Adventurous Shasta County Teen Last Seen in Garberville – An Unsolved Cold Case

Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Last year, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
Yellow Jacket Camera: Shasta County man invents helpful new app for major league scouting

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Advanced statistics and training tools, and analytics, have reached the community college baseball level. Redding's Jerry Kelley has been providing major league baseball with video of amateur prospects for the last 25 years. Seeing scouts struggle with a separate camera and radar gun led him to come up with the "Yellow Jacket Camera" smartphone app (YJC Camera), marrying the two together.
Woman dies after Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after a Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 6:39 a.m., Sacramento Police officers were called to the area of Florin Perkins Road and Elder Creek Road following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
