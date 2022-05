The invasive insect that kills ash trees has been detached in 91 of Iowa’s 99 counties. State officials have confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties for the first time. Mike Kintner is the emerald ash borer coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Kintner says emerald ash borer larvae was found just outside of Arnolds Park after getting a tip from a professional who works in the landscaping industry.

IOWA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO