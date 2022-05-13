ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, IL

Spirit Day: Friday the 13th Cocktails

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRush Creek Spirit Day: Kate from Whispering Willow is...

www.mystateline.com

Buona giving away free sandwiches for National Italian Beef Day

CHICAGO — Longtime Italian beef chain Buona is giving away free sandwiches for four days to celebrate National Italian Beef Day. The giveaway begins on May 27, which is National Italian Beef Day, through May 30. Anyone interested on receiving a free beef, with up to two toppings, will need to download the company’s “MyBuona” […]
Pick your adventure at The Forge: Lemont Quarries

Thrill seekers will want to make tracks to The Forge: Lemont Quarries, one of the largest outdoor adventure parks in the world. The year-round, 300-acre park is located 22 miles southwest of downtown Chicago in historic Lemont. Open to visitors of all ages and abilities, The Forge features the three tallest ropes towers in the world, the longest and tallest ziplines in the tri-state area, BMX and mountain biking trails, a dedicated kids adventure zone, and lots more. Get ready to tackle the largest outdoor adventure course in North America!
LEMONT, IL
Harvard, IL
5 Reasons We Can’t Wait for Illinois’ Newest BBQ Restaurant Location to Finally Open

National Barbecue Day is the best day to talk about a new restaurant location popping up in Rockford! Are you ready for Mission BBQ?. Mission BBQ has been on its way to Rockford since last summer. We first told you last July that it was coming, or specifically Lil Zim from Q98.5 let us know that not only is the restaurant known for it's bbq, but also for the patriotic feel each restaurant has an the daily stars and stripes salute.
ROCKFORD, IL
Hidden Gem Little Rockford Diner You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

During a recent conversation, I learned about a tiny little joint in Rockford serving amazing food for over 100 years, that most people don't even know exists. This recent discovery started with a Facebook post. We just wanted to know some secret spots that just the 'cool kids' know about. That's when someone told us about this great little diner.
ROCKFORD, IL
Why are restaurant burgers better than the ones you grill at home?

Over the weekend, the weather in Chicago finally took a turn away from freezing. As temperatures continue to climb up into the mid-80s, all the grills at the park across my street have been in constant use. Every time I go out, I see a new set of groups clustered around the grills, futzing with charcoal and clacking sets of tongs. Most are making burgers, and I can't wait to get out there with them.
CHICAGO, IL
Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
Donley's Wild West Town closing after long ride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 50 years, Donley's Wild West Town is riding off into the sunset. The Donley family opened the western-themed amusement park in 1974 in Union, Ill. Kids and adults could pan for gold pyrite at Sweet Phyllis Mine, shoot slingshots at Huck Finn's, or watch a wild west stunt show. The family made the closing announcement on its website.  According to its Facebook page, the park was also closed in 2021 due to COVID-19."We are very sad that the amusement park-era is over, but excited about future plans for the property," the family said in an online statement. "Thank you for the memories!'In addition to amusement rides, like the lazy canoe float, shooting gallery and pony rides, there was a museum of artifacts from the Old West and Civil War.
CHICAGO, IL
Lakefront Stone and Shingle House Offers Unique Take on Classic Mansions

This lakeside country home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin has classic architectural details that offer a modern take on Gilded Age mansions. Morgante Wilson Architects designed a home that strikes a balance between grandeur and comfort. The front of the home features a more traditional style stone-and-shingle cottage exterior. The rear expresses a more contemporary soaring structure with steel balcony handrails, sweeping staircases, bluestone terraces and limestone pool deck.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Rockford church celebrates local foster families

The Stateline Church celebrated their fifth year of operation with a party for local foster families. Machesney Park’s Harlem School District bans graphic …. Baby formula maker Abbott says deal reached to restart …. Illinois to spend $11.2M on abortion services for …. Illinois gives students cheaper alternative for...
ROCKFORD, IL
This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
Belvidere zoo shows off new arrival

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County’s family zoo announced a new arrival to the public Monday. A 5-month-old Tamandua (pronounced tuh-MAN-doo-wah) named Ruben will call Summerfield home. The zoo, located at 3088 Flora Road in Belvidere says that Rueben is now ready to meet visitors up close. Many of the animals at Summerfield Zoo are rescues.
BELVIDERE, IL

