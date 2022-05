The North Des Moines City Hall building could be saved under a $2.5 million plan that goes before the city's Urban Design Review Board Tuesday.Why it matters: The 134-year-old building is on the National Register of Historic Places. It's sat vacant for years and is considered to be one of the most endangered buildings in the city, according to the Des Moines Rehabbers Club.Flashback: The building was briefly used as a North Des Moines municipal building until the community was annexed by Des Moines in 1890.The second floor had been used as an opera house.What's happening: Six Avenue Corridor —...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO