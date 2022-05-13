ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Ferrell Hits Walk-Off Double, Huskers Advance to Big Ten Tournament Final

By Nebraska Athletics
knopnews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Olivia Ferrell hit a RBI double in the bottom of the seventh for the 2-1 walk-off victory over Ohio State Friday afternoon to advance the Huskers to the Big Ten Tournament Final. Ferrell (19-6) earned the win in the circle after coming in to pitch in...

www.knopnews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nebraska Lands Alabama Transfer: College Football World Reacts

It's been a pretty great offseason for Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. The Huskers are coming off yet another disappointing, bowl-less season, but hopes are high heading into the 2022 regular season in Lincoln, Nebraska. Frost and Co. have landed several major transfers this offseason, including a couple...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Huskers add three more Titles at B1G Meet

The Nebraska track and field team collected three more Big Ten titles on the final day of the Big Ten Outdoor Championships to give them a total of six for the weekend. Maxwell Otterdahl, already crowned the shot put champion on Saturday, made it a double on Sunday by winning the discus title. The first-year Husker thrower set a new personal best of 190-11 (58.19m) to claim top honors.
knopnews2.com

Huskers claim Big Ten Tournament Title after 3-1 victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team (40-14) claimed the Big Ten Tournament title after beating No. 23 Michigan (36-16) 3-1 in eight innings on Saturday afternoon. This marked the Huskers first Big Ten Tournament title since joining the conference and first conference tournament title since 2004. Courtney Wallace...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Wallace, NE
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
kmaland.com

College Baseball (5/14): Iowa, Nebraska, K-State, Mizzou all pick up wins

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State and Missouri all won Saturday in regional college baseball action. Iowa (30-16, 14-6): The Hawkeyes put up seven runs in the seventh inning en route to a 12-2 win over Michigan State. Peyton Williams hit his 12th home run of the season, while Sam Petersen finished with three RBI. Duncan Davitt, Ben Beutel and Cam Baumann combined to throw 8 1/3 innings of shutout ball out of the bullpen.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Father-son connection revives Husker Hoops Mania

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football is returning to the basketball court for a good cause. Wide receiver and Elkhorn South graduate Elliott Brown is restarting his father Lance Brown's Husker Hoops Mania. It's a renewed effort that supports Special Olympics Nebraska and Elkhorn South. "I want people to realize...
1011now.com

John Cook’s horse named Nebraska volleyball’s volunteer assistant coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Volleyball Team has gained a new coach this off-season. However, the coach has never even been to a practice. When Nebraska was on the road at Wisconsin and Purdue last season, head coach John Cook purchased a horse. Lindsay Peterson, his director of operations, found the horse in Kansas and told Cook it was going to go fast. So with the Big Ten Title on the line, Cook gained a new member to his staff.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Radio Network#Big Ten Tournament#Huskers Advance#Koln#Buckeyes#Osu#Nu
knopnews2.com

Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Bender to retire after 32 years

After almost completely switching his career path in college, John Bender, associate dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications, will walk out of Andersen Hall for the final time in August 2022. “I’m not a native of Nebraska,” Bender said. “I hadn’t spent much time...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

THREE SCHOOLS EACH WIN A BRAND NEW $100K DON’T QUIT!® FITNESS CENTER

(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KETV.com

Omaha restauranteur Greg Cutchall dies

OMAHA, Neb. — Greg Cutchall, who built a thriving business feeding Omaha residents from his casual dining and fast found outlets, died Monday according to a news release from Cutchall Management Company. Cutchall held 44 restaurants in five states, including JAMS American Grill, First Watch Daytime Cafe, Paradise Bakery,...
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: Early and late-day ‘storms possible...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a beautiful day on Monday...Tuesday looks much more “unsettled”... Various frontal boundaries and occasional pieces of energy aloft will combine to give much of Nebraska on-and-off precipitation chances Monday night-through-Wednesday morning...and then again on Thursday. Severe weather will be possible at times...so stay up-to-date on the latest forecast details. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible later Monday night in the far west...with another round of strong-to-severe ‘storms possible Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Lincoln, Nebraska

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Lincoln, Nebraska's capital, has a plethora of museums and cultural attractions, but it is also a university town with a lively and vibrant atmosphere. There are plenty of things to do if you decide to leave the freeway and spend some time here. Lincoln is a lovely, ancient town with a variety of excellent eateries and coffee shops.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Trailer fire on Nebraska's I-80 heavily damages payload of Amazon packages

ASHLAND, Neb. — An Amazon trailer caught fire late Sunday night on Nebraska's Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln. The State Patrol ran rolling road blocks to slow traffic as it approached the burning trailer. Westbound lanes were closed while firefighters put out the blaze. Ashland Fire, Greenwood Fire...
ASHLAND, NE
rockninefourthree.com

There’s a “Kool-Aid Man” Trend That’s Causing Broken Fences in Nebraska

Sheriff’s deputies in Nebraska issued criminal mischief citations to NINE kids last week, after they ran and jumped into fences in neighborhoods. It’s a trend that was apparently inspired by the Kool-Aid Man. There’s been a series of damaged property complaints around Omaha, Nebraska recently . . ....
OMAHA, NE
US News and World Report

Nebraska to Pay $479,000 to Settle Inmate Death Lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has agreed to pay $479,000 to the family of a “talkative” Scottsbluff man who was strangled to death in 2017 by a fellow inmate who didn't want a cellmate . The lawsuit filed by Terry Berry Jr.'s family against prison officials they...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy