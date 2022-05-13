ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AR

Decatur voters to decide on alcohol sales on Sundays

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOjZ6_0fda9Y4D00

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the upcoming election, voters in Decatur will decide if alcohol will be sold on Sundays.

The city council passed an ordinance allowing sales of certain alcoholic drinks during certain hours on Sunday.

Now, it’s up to the voters to decide whether or not it will happen. Some people say passing the ordinance would be good for businesses and the community.

First hearing held on Arkansas election lawsuit over incorrect ballots

“Personally, whenever I work on Sundays, we have people that come in and try to buy it,” Handy Mart manager Kayla Austin said. “And, I’m like ‘We can’t sell it here,’ and then I have to be like ‘Hey, you can go to Gentry, though.'”

“We’re anticipating the city of Decatur to grow, possibly, by at least 800 people within 2023, and so, we as a city really need some more businesses to come in that would entice more people to move to our area,” Decatur city clerk Kim Wilkins said.

If passed, the sale of alcohol from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. will go into effect immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Decatur, AR
Government
City
Austin, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Gentry, AR
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
City
Decatur, AR
State
Arkansas State
KHBS

Bentonville family reacts to Arkansas insulin prices lawsuit

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Last week, the Arkansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against drug manufacturers for gouging prices on insulin for diabetes patients. Megan Delco's husband, Brad, and five-year-old son, Teddy, both live with Type 1 diabetes. Delco said the high prices for life-saving medicines can be devastating for...
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink#The City Council#Handy Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KYTV

State legislative committee motions to subpoena Newton County, Ark. sheriff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Legislative Joint Audit Committee for Counties and Municipalities filed a motion to subpoena Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler following its hearing Thursday. The audit panel called three Newton County officials to come before the committee to discuss probation fees previously collected by the...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
menastar.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Arkansas

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KHBS

River Valley impacted by large hail storms

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A rotating wall cloud threatened to produce a tornado as Sunday storms pushed through Crawford County. The wall cloud was spotted north of Van Buren and went over Alma. Crawford County Interim Emergency Manager Veroncia Robins told 40/29 News the storm toppled trees and powerlines,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy