Decatur voters to decide on alcohol sales on Sundays

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the upcoming election, voters in Decatur will decide if alcohol will be sold on Sundays.

The city council passed an ordinance allowing sales of certain alcoholic drinks during certain hours on Sunday.

Now, it’s up to the voters to decide whether or not it will happen. Some people say passing the ordinance would be good for businesses and the community.

“Personally, whenever I work on Sundays, we have people that come in and try to buy it,” Handy Mart manager Kayla Austin said. “And, I’m like ‘We can’t sell it here,’ and then I have to be like ‘Hey, you can go to Gentry, though.'”

“We’re anticipating the city of Decatur to grow, possibly, by at least 800 people within 2023, and so, we as a city really need some more businesses to come in that would entice more people to move to our area,” Decatur city clerk Kim Wilkins said.

If passed, the sale of alcohol from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. will go into effect immediately.

