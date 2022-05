COLMAN, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Valley Energy had about 4,000 members still without electricity at 6:00 this morning. Additional crews have been brought in. While the co-op says they hope to make major progress today, there will be members who will not have power again overnight. Additionally, some members may have their power turned off for awhile today to safely make repairs to damaged areas. Sioux Valley Energy has over 6,100 miles of line to patrol. They continue to find additional damage and debris which adds to the restoration time.

COLMAN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO