Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting on Vienna and Vel R. Phillips

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal...

cbs58.com

CBS 58

Homicide investigation for 31-year-old man near 37th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide late Monday night. According to police, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man died from gunshot injuries at a local hospital. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m., near N. 37th St. and W. Burleigh St. in Milwaukee. The circumstances leading up to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

4 people injured in 3 separate shootings overnight

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four people were injured in three separate shootings from Monday night, May 16 into Tuesday morning, May 17. The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 95th and Brown Deer Rd. A 17-year-old boy sustained non-fatal injuries. The circumstances. leading up to the shooting are still...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 injured, known suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:40 a.m. near 27th and Ramsey on the city's far south side Monday, May 16. A 21-year-old man got into an argument with a known suspect and was shot once. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicides double, business owner killed Sunday

Racine officials are troubled by homicide numbers in their city. The latest homicide being investigated is the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Terrance Blair. Police say he was shot when he was trying to break up a fight outside a bar on Sunday.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson child stabbed in targeted incident: police

JEFFERSON, Wis. - Jefferson police were called to the area of Wisconsin Drive near Riverfront Park around 9 p.m. Friday for a report of a male juvenile being stabbed. The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is listed in stable condition. This case is considered an...
JEFFERSON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police find shooting victim on N. Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police said a 27-year-old man was found on N. Alpine Road suffering from gunshot wounds, around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 300 block of Wood Road after shots were heard. They found spent shell casings and a residence that had been struck […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 2-alarm house fire, man's body recovered

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire near 34th and Lisbon on Monday morning, May 16. The fire ended up spreading to another home. Initially, FOX6 News learned one person was unaccounted for. Authorities said the condition of the home was not stable for them to enter when they first arrived. After entering the home, Milwaukee firefighters discovered a 75-year-old man dead in the residence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate overnight homicide of 28-year-old man

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a 28-year-old man's death as a homicide. Officers responded to 19th St. and Lincoln Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Sun., May 15. CBS 58 is working to find out how the man died, and police are looking for suspects. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police investigate overnight death in Dane County

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dane County Sheriffs are investigating a death in the village of Blue Mounds. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim was an adult male with a reported gunshot injury. Police say there is no danger to the community. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WISN

2 more people killed early Sunday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — There were two more shooting deaths early Sunday in Milwaukee. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near 17th and Vliet streets just after midnight. The department is investigating the shooting as a potential robbery. A few hours later, about 2:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

3 Shot and Killed in Milwaukee Following Night of Violence

Milwaukee police on Sunday were investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died. The shootings came a night after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks were taking on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series. Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday. The Bucks canceled a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon's decisive Game 7.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man pleads guilty in shooting death of 8-year-old daughter

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man charged in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter pleaded guilty Monday, May 16. Michael Huddleston was charged with first degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon after his daughter, Tiana Huddleston, was accidentally shot and killed in January near 18th and Highland.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

14-Year-Old Dies in Lake County Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) A young teen is dead after a shootout in North Chicago. Officials say they were dispatched to the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street on Sunday afternoon for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds…he was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation shows that the unidentified victim and a group of people inside a vehicle confronted each other at a gas station…the teen and someone in that car then opened fire on each other. The vehicle was able to escape but was later found crashed at a Waukegan Home Depot…three people were taken into custody inside of the store. No identifications or charges have been announced at this point. North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

