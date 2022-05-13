ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Homicide investigation underway after 2 people found dead inside Chesapeake apartment

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtzaV_0fda8uFs00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an apartment in the 900 block of Wintercress Way in Chesapeake Friday evening.

At 5:11 p.m., officers with the Chesapeake Police Department responded to the area for a report of bullet holes in the side of an apartment building.

When they arrived on scene, they found two people dead inside one of the building's apartments.

26-year-old John Cortez Mcinnis, of Norfolk, and 24-year-old Darren Michael Belardo, of Portsmouth, are the identities of the men killed in the double homicide.

According to police, there was also a large amount of illegal narcotics found at the scene, making this a narcotics investigation as well.

There is still no suspect description at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

Neighbors who were outside told us they didn't know much about the situation, only that someone had been shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or submit a tip via the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Inside#Police#Violent Crime#The Crime Line
NBC12

Person airlifted to hospital following Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that lead to a crash and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. Renee Bynum who lives off of W. Wythe St. said Just after 12 p.m. she heard gunshots down her road followed by a loud bang.
PETERSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Henrico Citizen

Two women injured after being shot on I-64

Two women were injured after the vehicle in which they were traveling was struck by gunfire on I-64 East near Staples Mill Road in the early morning hours of May 14. Henrico Police responded after the women had pulled off the interstate at about 2:21 a.m. They reported being shot in a drive-by style shooting by someone in another vehicle but weren’t able to provide details about it. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy