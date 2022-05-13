Homicide investigation underway after 2 people found dead inside Chesapeake apartment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an apartment in the 900 block of Wintercress Way in Chesapeake Friday evening.

At 5:11 p.m., officers with the Chesapeake Police Department responded to the area for a report of bullet holes in the side of an apartment building.

When they arrived on scene, they found two people dead inside one of the building's apartments.

26-year-old John Cortez Mcinnis, of Norfolk, and 24-year-old Darren Michael Belardo, of Portsmouth, are the identities of the men killed in the double homicide.

According to police, there was also a large amount of illegal narcotics found at the scene, making this a narcotics investigation as well.

There is still no suspect description at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

Neighbors who were outside told us they didn't know much about the situation, only that someone had been shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or submit a tip via the P3Tips app.

