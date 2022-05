When I moved to Ballard at the beginning of 2021, my knowledge of the neighborhood and its Scandinavian roots was superficial and mostly past-tense. My grandma’s friend Norm, the son of a Norwegian fisher, grew up here (and still makes pilgrimages for fish cakes). And like everyone else with a soft spot for ’90s Seattle, I watched defunct sketch comedy show Almost Live! parody the neighborhood with a driving instructor who bestows “Uff da!” stickers on the bumpers of Ballard’s deeply incompetent drivers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO