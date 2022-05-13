ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Business Beat: New Mexican food truck opens in Minot

By Lauren Davis
kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew to Minot, Maria Ramona’s Mexican Food truck offers authentic Mexican food. On its menu, you can find street tacos, homemade tortilla chips, and queso. The business was named after...

www.kxnet.com

US 103.3

The 5 Awful Sounds In Bismarck/Mandan

NOW, If I would attempt to put together a gallery of some sorts, on the SIGHTS of Bismarck/Mandan, this would be fairly easy, right? We have so many awesome places to choose from, some of which we take for granted almost every day. Some of us see the Missouri River every day, and yet we hardly take a second to just marvel at its beauty. If you are out and about on foot, obviously much easier to notice things that we wouldn't if we were riding in a car. Walking along the river's edge and gazing across to the railway bridge with a train just making its way over, just feels so relaxing.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Minot police looking for kids wearing bike helmets — to reward them

While on patrol this summer, Minot police officers will be on the lookout for kids wearing helmets. When they find them, they’ll reward them with a “citation” good for a small Dairy Queen ice cream cone. It’s part of AAA’s “I Got Caught” statewide campaign, an effort to encourage young people to wear a helmet […]
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Parents in a bind as baby supplies increase in price amid shortage

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Nationwide, people are experiencing a shortage of baby items — especially baby formula. According to Datasembly, in late April, the average out-of-stock rate for baby formula in North Dakota was over 50 percent. Caden Farmer has a 7-month-old and says he’s having a hard...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Crews battle structure fire in northeast Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot fire crews were battling a structure fire in northeast Minot late Monday night, according to the department. A spokesperson for the department said the fire was in the 500 block of 7th Street NE. They said that, as of 11:30 p.m., the fire was largely contained, and crews were putting out hot spots.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

30+ pets adopted from two-week Empty the Shelter event

Earlier this month, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter held an initiative to get all of its animals forever homes, within about two weeks. The Empty the Shelter event was successful – adopting out 22 dogs and 11 cats!. The event brought down adoption fees to only $25 compared to...
SOURIS, ND
Hot 97-5

In Mandan – Strange Lights In The Skies

One of my favorite places to visit is always Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page - just checking in to see what is happening and one of the first posts I spotted was from Benjamin Achtenberg ( this post was time-stamped at 12:47 pm yesterday ) - a series of pictures and a simple question from "Anybody notice a strange glow in the sky couple nights ago at around 1 in the morning" I have to admit it caught my attention right away. Here are some of his pics:
MANDAN, ND
kxnet.com

How you can get free kids tickets to the Medora Musical

In 1965, the Medora Musical was just an idea. These 57 years later, thousands have been able to experience the tradition that’s become a summer staple. “Families who go year in and year out can rely on the idea that it’s going to be safe, family-friendly, it’s going to inspire you a little bit. You’ll see some horses up on stage, get a little history lesson about Teddy Roosevelt and the Medora Area, and come away smiling,” said Tim Olson, the communications specialist for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.
BOTTINEAU, ND
Tequila
KFYR-TV

Mandan eyeing proposed residential expansions

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is reviewing plans for new subdivisions that could expand the city. If the plans are realized, the city’s Engineering and Planning Department could add 782 residential units to the community. This comes as the city prepares to build new schools and invest in projects such as the north-central area trunk sewer project.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Abortion-rights rallies held across ND on Saturday

Saturday was a national day of action in response to the recent leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion showing that the justices are poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Ward ruling which protects women’s ability to seek abortions. Abortion-rights proponents made their voices heard at Ban Off Our Bodies rallies in cities across […]
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Dedicated volunteer & veteran, John Sinn, passes away

A beloved member of the Minot community, a man featured as Someone You Should Know back in 2019, John Sinn, has passed away. Sinn was a World War two veteran, earning a bronze star medal and then worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He then spent more than...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Horse dies after being caught in sinkhole

Wednesday morning, a horse was caught in a sinkhole, and unfortunately, did not survive. The sinkhole was near Minot by the Gassman Coulee Trestle. The Minot Rural Fire Department and the Ward County Sheriff’s Department responded to the situation. A veterinarian was at the sinkhole to help, but the...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Missing Beulah man’s body found in Knife River

UPDATE 05/13/22: A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Schaeffer family deal with funeral costs for their son. The Tyler Schaeffer Memorial Fund is an account set up at Union State Bank in Beulah. Since the page went up on Thursday, over $10,800 has been donated so far. The goal of the […]
BEULAH, ND
kxnet.com

Recognizing the importance of Public Works departments

Public Works departments have a lot of ground to cover, literally. This week marks Public Works Week — an annual, national recognition for the many things those workers do. That department is responsible for tasks ranging from snow clearing and street sweeping to maintaining the pipes that run below those same streets.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Graduates recognized for completing ASTEP at MSU

It’s graduation time for many colleges and universities around the country. In fact, Minot State University had more than 600 graduates walk across the stage on Friday. Two students from the Dakota College at Bottineau got to walk with MSU students on Friday and they even got special recognition of their own the day before.
MINOT, ND

