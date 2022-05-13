ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing 2-year-old

 3 days ago
Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 2-year-old Monroe girl.

Amelia Mea-Ann Jones was last seen in the 200 block of Winchester St. in Monroe. On Thursday 38th Circuit Court issued an order to take her into protective custody after police say a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Child Protective Services investigation found that she is currently in danger and is being actively hidden from MDHHS and law enforcement.

Amelia is believed to be with her mother, 18-year-old Braghen Bolles-White, and her 48-year-old grandmother Heather Bolles-Ery. They are believed to be in a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Michigan plate EFR5513.

Amelia is described as 2'9" tall and weighs about 30 lbs. She is Black, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her current location is asked to immediately call 911 or the Monroe Police Department at (734) 243-7500 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at (734) 241-3300.

