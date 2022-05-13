ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

How a Lexington mom has created a guide to family fun

foxlexington.com
 3 days ago

Many kids are counting down the days until school...

foxlexington.com

foxlexington.com

Large turnout at Lexington’s Food Truck Friday event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Many people and families turned out to Shillito Park for The City of Lexington’s Food Truck Friday event. There was food from nine different food trucks, desserts, music, games, and more. Attendees and city leaders said following months of cold weather and pandemic-related...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County animal shelter offered half-price adoptions

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Ethan Bridges met his furry friend, Oscar, around the neighborhood and soon realized they had something special in common. “I am adopted personally and some people are not always in the best position to adopt animals so they are forced to bring him here,” said Bridges.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington ‘StreetFest’ brings in large crowd

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Playing in the middle of the road is often a dangerous thing to do. Saturday, a unique event gave citizens the chance to do that safely. Lexington’s first-ever “StreetFest” celebrated warm weather and shared space. Oliver Lewis Way was blocked off to traffic, so everyone was able to enjoy the multiple activities. It was hosted by the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Officers investigate drowning of 6-year-old in Madison County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating the apparent drowning of a Madison County boy who had been fishing with his family. Officers said they received a call just after 8 p.m. Sunday about a report of a child missing...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington-Fayette County NAACP responds to Buffalo mass shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The news of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, is stirring strong emotions nationwide, including in Lexington. The local NAACP chapter asks that people do not respond with violence. “Anger, disappointment, and I kind of feel like Dr. King says business as usual,”...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

UK running back receives new arraignment date

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – University of Kentucky star running back Chris Rodriguez has a new arraignment date after confusion over an appearance last week. He’s facing a DUI charge, careless driving, and driving without a tail light. Neither Rodriguez nor his attorney showed up to court on...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington mayoral race: Adrian Wallace

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Are you looking to learn more about the Lexington mayoral candidates before you cast your vote in Tuesday’s primary election?. FOX 56’s Bode Brooks sat down with three of the four candidates—Adrian Wallace, David Kloiber, and Linda Gorton—to ask questions as well as discuss issues including crime, homelessness, infrastructure and traffic, and ways to keep Lexington affordable.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington mayoral race: David Kloiber

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Are you looking to learn more about the Lexington mayoral candidates before you cast your vote in Tuesday’s primary election?. FOX 56’s Bode Brooks sat down with three of the four candidates— David Kloiber, Adrian Wallace, and Linda Gorton— to ask questions as well as discuss issues including crime, homelessness, infrastructure and traffic, and ways to keep Lexington affordable.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating trespassing resulting in man’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating the death of a man Monday. According to the Lexington Police Department, police arrived around 10:34 a.m. at the 6000 block of Athens Walnut Hill Pike to investigate a trespassing report involving two subjects. When officers made contact with one...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

First-ever university-wide job fair at University of Kentucky takes place

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – The University of Kentucky has a lot of slots to fill, so they held a job fair to showcase opportunities. It all happened at Kroger Field earlier Saturday. Department representatives from UK’s main and health care campuses were on hand to discuss future opportunities and open positions.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Meth allegedly found hidden in stuffed animal in Lincoln County

STANFORD, Ky. (FOX 56) – A traffic stop Monday led to an arrest in Lincoln County. A Lincoln County police sergeant stopped a vehicle near U.S. 27 South near a high school around 1:18 a.m. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the officer had reasonable suspicion of drugs...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

When, where to vote in the Fayette County primary election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – May 17 is election day for the 2022 primary elections in Kentucky. Voters in central Kentucky will be determining who will be representing their party in several local races during the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Who’s on the ballot?. Find your...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky softball’s NCAA run begins in Blacksburg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky softball is headed to a 13th straight NCAA Tournament, and the Wildcats are headed to the Blacksburg Regional. UK will take on Miami (OH) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. St. Francis (PA) and No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech are the other two...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

County clerks prepare for Kentucky primary election day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Polls open for Kentucky’s primary elections tomorrow. No matter big or small, communities across the Commonwealth are pouring in a lot of preparation. “We want everybody to vote, we want everybody that wants to, to vote, Jessamine County Clerk Johnny Collier told FOX...
LEXINGTON, KY

