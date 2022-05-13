How a Lexington mom has created a guide to family fun

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Playing in the middle of the road is often a dangerous thing to do. Saturday, a unique event gave citizens the chance to do that safely. Lexington’s first-ever “StreetFest” celebrated warm weather and shared space. Oliver Lewis Way was blocked off to traffic, so everyone was able to enjoy the multiple activities. It was hosted by the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

