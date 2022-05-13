ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘Our city is hurting’: Baltimore City Councilman pleads for help from state, federal law enforcement amid rampant murders

By Kendall Green
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
On the same night a pregnant woman and a man were killed inside of their car, Baltimore Police officers pulled a man’s body from a vacant home on Wilhem Street on Thursday.

Police say they’re investigating the third body pulled from a vacant house this month as a homicide.

Hours later, an 18-year-old was shot inside of a home on E. Lafayette Avenue early Friday morning.

“I saw lights flashing and so I looked at my Ring (camera) immediately to see what was going on,” Baltimore resident Rose Townsend said.

Townsend's Ring camera shows the sobering reaction to yet another homicide in the city.

“She was crying and walked down the street this way, other people came down and went behind her,” Townsend said.

Just 10 minutes before that deadly shooting, another 18-year-old was shot on the 1400 block of Bloomfield Avenue near a Royal Farms gas station.

An hour and a half before that, a gun shot victim checked himself into the hospital and was taken into surgery.

“I'm pretty numb to it. I don’t like it," a Baltimore resident told WMAR-2 News. "It is uncomfortable but it’s not shocking to people as it is in some other areas."

Residents living among the violence are hoping to keep their distance from it. However, lately, they’re not so lucky.

This year, Baltimore Police officers are investigating 125 murders, an increase of 11 from this time last year.

“The only thing I fear is being at the wrong place at the wrong time when something else is going on that doesn’t have anything to do with me,” the neighbor continued.

“We can’t keep letting it go the way it’s going. It’s not working,” Baltimore City Councilman Robert Stokes said.

Stokes said Baltimore's trend of violence has become a problem that Baltimore Police alone can’t shoulder.

Stokes said Baltimore needs help while making an open plea to Governor Larry Hogan.

"State troopers in Baltimore City," Stokes said. "If we can start off with 50, give it to us, we need it. Our community is hurting. Our city is hurting. People are scared. That’s why I’m here to ask the governor, please give us some state troopers, and our delegates in Annapolis, we need some additional resources."

Baltimore residents say that while a stronger police presence may be helpful, it’s not the cure.

“If we raise our children with morals and we put our foot down as parents and grandparents, then we wouldn’t have stuff like this going on in our communities,” Townsend said.

John Wood
3d ago

The people responsible for the anti police rhetoric, the defund the police movement are now wanting someone else come to Baltimore to clean up the mess they created ? Resign from office first !

4
