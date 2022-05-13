Nez Perce County to Test Accuracy of Election Equipment Before Primary Election

LEWISTON - Scott Corbitt has been named as the Port of Lewiston’s new General Manager, the Port announced Thursday in a press release. Scott will take over for the current General Manager, David Doeringsfeld, as he retires. Doeringsfeld has served as the Port’s General Manager for 28 years and has held a key role in major Port projects including the Industrial Dock Extension, the development of Southport, Harry Wall and Business Technology Park properties, and sale of land to Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO