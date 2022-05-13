Nez Perce County to Test Accuracy of Election Equipment Before Primary Election
LEWISTON - A test to certify the accuracy of election equipment in Nez Perce County is scheduled for Monday, May...www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
LEWISTON - A test to certify the accuracy of election equipment in Nez Perce County is scheduled for Monday, May...www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0