Temps stay in 80s next few days, rain returns next week

By Jessica Lebel
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a hot few days ahead with temperatures reaching the 80s through Thursday.

This weekend will be sunny, dry and hot with highs running 10-15 degrees above average. There will be breezy winds each afternoon. Monday will stay hot and dry with temperatures reaching near 85 degrees.

There will finally be chances for rain next week in Denver. This is much needed after a dry few weeks of high fire danger and worsening drought.

Highs will stay in the 80s through Thursday with a 10% chance of rain each day. Shower chances will go up on Friday with highs cooling to the 60s.

