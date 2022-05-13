ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Protesters gather alleging animal abuse against testing lab in Posey Co.

By Declan Loftus
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Volunteers from local animal shelters met at the Posey Humane Society on Friday to protest what they say is the mistreatment of animals at a nearby testing lab. A report from the Humane Society of the U.S. claims that Inotiv in Mount Vernon has...

www.14news.com

Comments / 4

Dawn Hatten
2d ago

they should test it on their self if they are so sure it's ok to give the medicine 💉 to a animal just like the COVID shot it will help and now they have given people that shot 3 to 4 times and it didn't work they still got it so you tested it on animals and humans would like to know the excuses on that no need to hurt animals when every time you go to doctor they always let's try this see if it works so you do test people and animals and still don't get it right

Reply
6
Bond Girl
3d ago

Thank you to all the people who are going to protest. I can't believe people would want to work in a place like this and watch animals suffer - what is wrong with them? They must be cold hearted and have no compassion. No money in the world could get me to take a job like this. They should experiment on their own employees! STOP ANIMAL CRUELTY!

Reply
5
MOUNT VERNON, IN
