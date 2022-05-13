ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Who is Kathy Barnette? The GOP candidate surging late in Pennsylvania Senate race

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The GOP primary race for Senate in Pennsylvania appeared to come down to two candidates: the Donald Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and millionaire former hedge fund manager Dave McCormick supported by top Republicans. But in a new poll, Kathy Barnette, a political commentator, appears to have made it a three-way race.

Barnette’s late surge has alarmed some prominent conservatives, including Trump, who warned that Barnette could “never” win in a general election and raised questions about her past.

The latest RealClearPolitics average poll showed Barnette less than three points behind Oz, and less than one point ahead of McCormick.

More coverage: Pennsylvania's candidate-packed, toss-up, celebrity-laden Senate race could decide control of Congress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDgYA_0fda5NAw00
Analyst: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is surging in the polls because top contenders David McCormick and Mehmet Oz spent months tearing each other down in negative campaign ads. (May 13) AP

On Politics newsletter: Keep up with the latest breaking politics news

Trump is backing 'Dr. Oz': What to know about the ex-TV show host running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Who is Dave McCormick?: Former hedge fund executive running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Who is J.D. Vance?: The Trump-backed Ohio GOP Senate nominee

Who is Kathy Barnette?

Barnette is best known for her career as a political commentator. She has appeared on Fox News and other conservative TV shows. She also hosts a Christian talk radio show.

According to her campaign site, Barnette had a career in corporate finance and served 10 years in the military reserves. She also was an adjunct professor at Judson University in Illinois. Her first campaign for Congress failed in 2020, when she lost an election for a House seat to Democrat Madeleine Dean.

She is originally from the South, where she grew up living in poverty on a pig farm, according to her campaign website.

As the possibility that Barnette could win the GOP grew days before the election, high-profile conservatives began raising concerns about Barnette’s past.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who is backing Oz, expressed concerns in a segment on his show Thursday about Barnette’s past homophobic and anti-Muslim tweets, saying they would make her unelectable in the general election.

Trump echoed the same in a statement Thursday.

“Kathy Barnette will never be able to win the General Election against the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump said in the statement. “She has many things in her past which have not been properly explained or vetted, but if she is able to do so, she will have a wonderful future in the Republican Party.”

Barnette's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

How old is Kathy Barnette?

Barnette is 50 years old and was born in Alabama.

Who has endorsed Kathy Barnette?

The most well-known individual endorsing Barnette is Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser who publicly called on the former president to institute martial law following his 2020 presidential election defeat. A number of state legislators and Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, a Republican, are backing Barnette as well.

What is Kathy Barnette’s platform?

Barnette’s platform is in line with much of the GOP’s agenda.

It includes proposals such as banning so-called “critical race theory” from schools, achieving energy independence while opposing the "Green New Deal", implementing a tougher “merit-based” immigration system and codifying the “Remain in Mexico” asylum policy started under Trump.

Barnette has promised to serve only two terms as Senator if elected and not to own any stock during her time in office as part of a pledge to “Remain True to My Oath and Root Out and Punish Corruption.”

Barnette is also anti-abortion, pro-gun rights and vowed to protect free speech, suggesting the break up of “big tech monopolies” in one of her proposals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Kathy Barnette? The GOP candidate surging late in Pennsylvania Senate race

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mexico, PA
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
Utah State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Burgess Owens
Person
Madeleine Dean
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Republicans#U S Senate#Ohio Gop#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

474K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy