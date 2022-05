Partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 30 mph. Our next weather maker arrives late Wednesday. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 45 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and across southwest Montana. This cold front will push temperatures back below normal for the second half of the week. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Valleys could see a wintry mix of rain and snow during the morning hours, but no snow accumulation is expected. Mountain passes will be slushy.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO