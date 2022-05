GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Throughout Gainesville and Lake City the annual Parade of Homes gave home buyers a prospective of the competitive mortgage market. “Over the course of the last couple of years a lot of people have decided since that can work from home and live anywhere they’re migrating to small communities where they have a little more of a quality of life and their dollars go a little bit further,” said realtor Alex Henry.

