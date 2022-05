The preparation behind the moments of competition is what most people do not see, and the people behind the preparation are what matter the most. Flipping, tumbling and bodies being thrown onto padded mats all happen at a gymnastics meet. Kaylee Connolly, president and member of the Texas A&M Gymnastics Club team, once was a rookie who had never competed in a gymnastics event. Yet, she came to A&M and joined the club as a freshman.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO