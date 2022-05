Tuesday's primary election in Kentucky features three Republicans vying for a. chance to become Warren County’s next judge-executive. The seat is open for the first time in nearly three decades with the retirement of Republican Mike Buchanon. His hand-picked candidate is First District Magistrate Doug Gorman. He was endorsed by Buchanon early in the race, but Gorman says he’s not taking anything for granted.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO