Apple Blossom brings ‘community tradition’ back to Elkhorn City

It stood, with its stately bell tower, at the southern end of Main Cross. While I had never heard that bell ring (Mr. Bill Cheek explained the structure was weak and the bell might have become loose from its yoke and fall through the floors below) but I do remember the electronic bell that was wrung by Mr. Bascomb Boyd to signal tardiness and classroom shifts. For many he was a favorite teacher, but to others he was seen as a fearsomely strict teacher of algebra and advanced mathematics. He is often remembered in gatherings of my classmates at reunions, proving his legacy in developing his students and leading them toward the road of success. His classroom was the first, just next to the staircase leading up to other floors of the old brick building. When that electronic bell rang one could be certain Mr. Boyd was in place, observing those few running to get to class on time.

LOUISA, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO