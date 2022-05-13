ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhorn City, KY

Apple Blossom brings ‘community tradition’ back to Elkhorn City

By Buddy Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) – The Apple Blossom Festival is back on the calendar. The once annual festival has taken a backseat over the last couple of years but returned to the streets of Elkhorn City on Friday. “Having Apple Blossom back, after a two-year hiatus, it’s just...

WOWK 13 News

New innovative hiking trail coming to Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — A new hiking trail that will appeal to all skill levels is coming to Pikeville. The “Real McCoy Trail” is a five-mile trail that begins and ends at Bob Amos Park, according to the Director of Outdoor Recreation with the Pikeville City Tourism. They say the trail will feature no backtracking […]
PIKEVILLE, KY
Johnson City Press

Breakfast at Grace Meadows Farm starts a tranquil day

With gentle spring breezes warming the air and the fragrance of flowers and new-mown grass prevalent everywhere, my dining partner decided we both needed to get outside and enjoy it all. This included having somebody else cooking our breakfast besides my dining partner, then having it served to us both in tranquil surroundings.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WVNS

Jimmies Restaurant holds soft opening

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One restaurant in Princeton is testing out its menu for residents in the community. Jimmies Restaurant is holding its soft opening to the public to work out any bugs they encounter. They are not new to the Grassroots District though, Jimmies was open about 100 years ago.Owner Jamie Hall said she […]
PRINCETON, WV
City
Elkhorn City, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Gov. Beshear announces ARC Grant for Breaks Interstate Park

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced Monday afternoon that Breaks Interstate Park will receive a $358,035 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the Ratliff Hole Area Renovation Project. “Breaks Interstate Park is a natural wonder, and this investment shows Kentucky’s commitment to the success of our Appalachian...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
New optometry clinic celebrates grand opening in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Altman Eye Center celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, May 14, at 147 Hibbard Street in downtown Pikeville. Along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the center also celebrated with free hot dogs for the community as well as inflatables for the kids. Dr. J. Turner Altman,...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WJHL

Jonesborough holds town-wide yardsale

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Jonesborough was filled with vendors and shoppers for the Town’s yard sale on Saturday. Vendors were set up along Main and Boone streets selling a variety of goods. This was the first time the event has been held since 2017. The event is one of the largest stops on the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
NOAH PARADE – MAY ELECTION COLLIDE!

LOUISA,Ky. — Lawrence County’s Noah Thompson has brought excitement to the region, state and nation by making the TOP 3 in this season’s show, and a giant American Idol “Hometown Visit” is planned for tomorrow with an escort through downtown Louisa and a FREE concert at Luke Varney Stadium, which holds about 2,500.
LOUISA, KY
#Parade
WATCH | Female farmers reinvent longtime tobacco farm

Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar in Johnson City closes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant chain that served up American comfort food off of North Roan Street closed its doors to diners indefinitely. O’Charley’s staff said Monday that operations at its 112 Broyles Drive location ended — effective immediately. News Channel 11 received the following statement from O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber: “It […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Aquatic Center water park reopens for the season

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s official, the Kingsport Aquatic Center is reopening for the season. Saturday was the first day the park was open for the summer but it will remain open on weekends only until Memorial Day Weekend. Beginning on May 30 the waterpark will be open seven days a week. Staff at the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
GROWING UP IN LOUISA: The old ‘KY Normal College’

It stood, with its stately bell tower, at the southern end of Main Cross. While I had never heard that bell ring (Mr. Bill Cheek explained the structure was weak and the bell might have become loose from its yoke and fall through the floors below) but I do remember the electronic bell that was wrung by Mr. Bascomb Boyd to signal tardiness and classroom shifts. For many he was a favorite teacher, but to others he was seen as a fearsomely strict teacher of algebra and advanced mathematics. He is often remembered in gatherings of my classmates at reunions, proving his legacy in developing his students and leading them toward the road of success. His classroom was the first, just next to the staircase leading up to other floors of the old brick building. When that electronic bell rang one could be certain Mr. Boyd was in place, observing those few running to get to class on time.
LOUISA, KY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Grey Matters 5K/10K kicks off in Whitesburg with largest turnout yet

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of runners and those wanting to support a good cause gathered bright and early Saturday morning for the fifth annual Grey Matters 5K/10K in Whitesburg. Even the gloomy weather could not stop nearly 200 people from coming out to participate, including Owsley County native and...
WHITESBURG, KY
US News and World Report

Hallmark Store in West Virginia Carries on Family Tradition

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (AP) — Andrea Underwood and Paul Adams are carrying on a family tradition with their Adams Hallmark store in the Crossroads Mall. “We’re second generation,” Underwood said. “Our parents started in Milton, West Virginia, years ago.”. It was 1969 when Michael and Charlotte...
MILTON, WV
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brayden Simpson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Brayden Simpson. Braydon is a senior at Harlan County High School and has a 3.9 GPA. Brayden is a member of both the Beta Club and National Honor Society. He is also a member of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America Cooking Program.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Two Johnson Central High School students receive Hagan Scholarship

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hagan Scholarship allows students from rural areas to go to the college of their choice, with the chance to graduate debt free. Zoe Castle and Brooklynne Arms, seniors at Johnson Central High School, found out they were receiving the scholarship in February. “I found...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Wolfe County’s Wilgus Tolson signs with Alice Lloyd

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second straight year, a Wolfe County boys’ basketball player will play at the next level. Wilgus Tolson made it official with Alice Lloyd on Monday afternoon, signing his letter of intent to play for the Eagles. “I’m just looking forward to the program...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY

Community Policy