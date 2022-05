MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Two climbers were rescued by helicopter Friday after one fell into a crevasse the day before on Mount Rainier. The climbers had been in contact with the National Park Service beginning Wednesday evening, when they stopped their summit bid at 12,800 feet because of adverse weather, according to the NPS. They didn’t initially ask for assistance, the Seattle Times reported.

