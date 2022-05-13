ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New documents shed light on delayed Oscar Smith execution

By Jason Lamb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifntC_0fda3Hx000

Public records from the Tennessee Department of Correction obtained by NewsChannel 5 shed more light on the hours before the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith, an execution that Gov. Bill Lee delayed due to what he previously called a "technical oversight."

Lee later halted all scheduled executions in Tennessee for the rest of the year as an independent investigator looks into the protocol of how Tennessee executes death row inmates by lethal injection.

According to a press release from the governor's office last week, part of that investigation will look at why TDOC tested the lethal injection chemicals for potency and sterility but failed to test them for endotoxins, a type of chemical contaminant.

The public records include text message conversations between people whose names TDOC redacted.

"Can you send me the lab reports on the Midazolam and KCL?" one text message read, sent the evening before Smith was set to be executed.

Midazolam is the first drug used in Tennessee's lethal injection process, a sedative that opponents argue does not keep death row inmates from experiencing unconstitutionally cruel pain from the other drugs. KCL is shorthand for Potassium Chloride, the final drug in the state's three-drug sequence, which stops the heart.

"No endotoxin test," someone else replied in the text chain. "Is the endotoxin requested? Sorry, I didn't have it tested," the person later continued.

"Could they do an endotoxin test this morning/today?" the other person responded the morning of the scheduled execution.

"Honestly doubt it," came the reply.

Lee issued a reprieve for Smith hours later, citing the "technical oversight."

Kelley Henry, a federal public defender representing many Tennessee death row inmates, responded to the release of public records from TDOC:

“Public records released today indicate that thirty minutes after our team sent an email to TDOC seeking proof that the chemicals met USP standards someone involved with the execution began an inquiry. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that the chemicals had not been tested for endotoxins as required by USP 797.

The department has assured multiple courts that the USP would be followed in the preparation, transport, and storage of the chemicals. The failure to ensure that the lethal injection chemicals were produced in accordance with USP standards is disturbing. Compounded high risk sterile injectables such as those used in the Tennessee lethal injection protocol are extremely risky.

The records released this afternoon suggest that at least some members of the lethal injection team were preparing to move forward with Mr. Smith’s execution even after discovering this breach in the protocol. The Governor’s decision to halt the execution and seek an independent review is wise. It is past time to end the secrecy that shrouds the lethal injection process in Tennessee. Without transparency, there can be no accountability.”

The Tennessee Department of Correction said it could not offer further information until the independent review called for by the Governor is complete.

The Governor's office did not immediately responded to a request for comment on the newly-released documents.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Documents#Executions#Sedative#Tdoc#Midazolam#Kcl#Potassium Chloride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Arizona Supreme Court issues execution date for second death row inmate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A second Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant of execution for Frank Atwood. His execution date is scheduled for June 8. He has until May 19 to choose between the gas chamber or lethal injection. If he doesn’t make a choice, the lethal injection will serve as the default method of execution. Arizona, where the nation’s last lethal-gas execution was carried out more than two decades ago before the United States rejected the brutal nature of the deaths, refurbished its gas chamber in late 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Casey White claims he was also shot in the head, says police report

Alabama capital murder suspect Casey Cole White claimed that he had also been shot in the head as he was pulled from the car wreck where his jailhouse lover Vicky White lay dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a police report.New documents, filed by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and seen by The Independent, reveal that the 38-year-old also had “a small amount of blood” on the back of his head when he was taken into police custody on Monday at the end of a 10-day manhunt, according to police.An account from one officer on the scene also...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA

Texas executes Carl Buntion, the state’s oldest death row prisoner

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Associated Press: Texas executes oldest death row inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting Houston officer during 1990 traffic stop. Texas is preparing to execute Carl Buntion on Thursday evening for the 1990 murder of a Houston police officer. At 78, he would be the oldest prisoner executed in the state in the modern era of the death penalty.
HOUSTON, TX
WSPA 7News

Prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed February 14 while being […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho’s death row inmates and execution process

BOISE, Idaho — It has been nearly a decade since the state of Idaho has executed someone on death row. However, one of Idaho’s longest-serving death-row inmates has made the headlines. Gerald Pizzuto has been on death row for three decades, but earlier this year, the Commission of Pardons and Parole voted to reduce his death sentence to life in prison since Pizzuto is terminally ill and is no longer a threat to anyone.
IDAHO STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy