Delaware State

Former Delaware State Rep. Gerald Brady sentenced in shoplifting incidents

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Former Delaware State Representative Gerald Brady was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to shoplifting from a local grocery store.

Court documents show Brady must also pay more than $300 in fines and restitution.

RELATED: Rep. Gerald Brady, lawmaker who made anti-Asian slur, is resigning

Rep. Gerald Brady, who came under fire last year for using a racist and sexist slur to refer to sex workers, is resigning.

Brady, a Wilmington Democrat who spent 16 years in the General Assembly was charged and surrendered to police in January.

He initially pleaded not guilty and resigned his legislative seat in February.

Brady, who is executive director of the Delaware AFL-CIO, faced calls for his resignation last summer after he inadvertently sent an email to an advocate for decriminalizing prostitution in which Brady used a slur.

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

