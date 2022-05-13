Madison home loss

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The National Weather Service reported five tornadoes in South Dakota Thursday with severe damage sweeping cities across the state. Among cities that took a great hit from the tornadoes was the city of Castlewood. The city of Castlewood is facing severe damage after a tornado...
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Brookings was without power for more than 24 hours after Thursday night’s storm. This caused many businesses to close yesterday, and as power is coming back to the city, many people are thankful. Businesses in the city of Brookings are opening...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s around the region. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well. Overnight, clouds will start to move into the region. Lows will drop down in the 50s. Rain will start to move into the region and linger into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday with highs in the 70s.
MONTROSE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple in Montrose is getting married at their home despite severe damage from Thursday’s storm. Stacey Kozlik and Gerald Buck say they have been planning their wedding for about a year. They say they’ve always envisioned having the wedding at their home in...
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A $50,000 contribution from First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard is helping relief efforts in Castlewood, and company officials are challenging others to follow suit. The community of Castlewood, located about 15 miles south of Watertown, was one of the hardest hit when strong...
“It’s going to take time, but we’re Castlewood Strong, and we will get through this together,”. Community leaders assess the damage and what residents need to do next following a strong storm. Minnesota Lynx sign Hannah Sjerven. Updated: 15 hours ago. Former Coyote was Minnesota's third round pick.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every day, they are rivals angling for the largest possible slice of the market. ”With the pizza industry, it’s obviously a very cut throat business,” said Jeremy Seefeldt, who owns Boss’ Pizza and Chicken. But four days a week, they...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An exciting weekend in downtown Sioux Falls, as the SculptureWalk got its yearly makeover. This year’s SculptureWalk features a record 67 sculptures. Photojournalist Sam Tastad spoke to a pair of artists who are having their work featured downtown. “I retired many years...
“It’s going to take time, but we’re Castlewood Strong, and we will get through this together,”. Community leaders assess the damage and what residents need to do next following a strong storm. Minnesota Lynx sign Hannah Sjerven. Updated: 18 hours ago. Former Coyote was Minnesota's third round pick.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a possible connection between two Sioux Falls business burglaries that occurred early Sunday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the suspects used the same method to enter the businesses located in southeastern Sioux Falls. Police say the same...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest food drive event nationwide. Residents leave non-perishable food items where they get their mail and members of the U.S. Postal Service will collect them. In Sioux Falls, donations go directly to Feeding South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new multi-family complex by Talon LLC and built by Eagle Construction is planned for construction in Hartford, SD. This 178-unit complex will be built just north of Highway 38 in Hartford across from West Central School, according to officials. “The City of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jack Radel was in command on the mound as Roosevelt had the bats working to support his efforts for an 11-4 win over Jefferson Monday night at Harmodon Park. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System and the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) / Experience Sioux Falls would like to remind the community that the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Veterans Golden Age Games will be coming to the city in July 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm saw their two game win streak come to an end at the hands of the team with the Indoor Football League’s best record, the Frisco Fighters, who pulled away from the Storm by outscoring them 20-10 in the fourth quarter to win 57-39 on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown announced Saturday that its white wolf, Trigger, has died. According to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page, Trigger was losing weight rapidly, not showing much appetite, and exhibiting abnormal behavior. After weeks of medical treatment, the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It sounds like Augustana is close to having a conference for college hockey. The Boys State “A” Tennis Tournament started Monday in Rapid City. Tori Kniesche of SDSU is our Athlete of the Week and more on the Jacks softball season and HS Baseball highlights.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A federal court has convicted a Sioux Falls man on multiple drug charges, including two counts of distributing fentanyl that resulted in death. Fifty-three-year-old Jeffrey Moore was convicted on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota. Prosecutors say...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augie’s Mascot ‘Ole’ delivered a young cancer patient’s wish. A 14-year-old boy from Big Stone got his wish granted by Make-A-Wish South Dakota on Saturday, May 14. Zane, battling Leukemia, arrived at the Elmen Center on Augustana’s campus around...
Comments / 0